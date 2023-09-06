Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came legally from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Some families were here before the United States of America.
Hispanic Heritage Month initially began as a weeklong celebration in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson who, at the time said, "The people of Hispanic descent are the heirs of missionaries, captains, soldiers, and farmers who were motivated by a young spirit of adventure, Christians with a high moral standard, and a desire to settle freely in a free land."
I am proud to be called Hispanic although during the 1960s I preferred Chicano and still do to this day. During my life I have been called many things including some derogatory names for my race but I have been proud and it made me stronger. I am of mixed descent and proud of every ingredient, I am from the golden race. I am a product of legal immigrants five generations ago.
The observation began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period. It was enacted into law on Aug. 17, 1988.
The theme for 2023 is “Latinos:Driving prosperity, power, and progress in America.”
I would like to give some facts so you can see why we are so proud.
Hispanics have fought for America in every war and every battle since the Civil War. There is no count of the numbers of Hispanic warriors in the early wars but according to Wikipedia between 400,000 and 500,000 Hispanic Americans served in the armed forces in World War II.
Hispanics not only served in ground and seabound combat units, they also distinguished themselves as fighter pilots and as bombardiers.
In 1944, Hispanic aviators were sent to the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Tuskegee, Alabama, to train the famed Tuskegee Airmen of the 99th Fighter Squadron. Countless numbers of mine and my wife’s family served in WW2, Korea and Vietnam.
More than 80,000 Hispanic-Americans served with distinction in Vietnam, from the Battle for Hue City to the Siege of Khe Sanh including my hero brother Fred.
More than 85,000 Hispanics have served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Number of Hispanic Americans serving on active duty in the Army increased from 3% in 1985 to 16% in 2019.
Hispanics in activism is another proud legacy. During the Chicano Movement (El Movimiento) of the 1960s and 1970s, Chicanos established a strong political presence and agenda in the United States through the leadership of Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales, Cesar Chavez, and Dolores Huerta. I was an activist during those day and proud to be.
Hispanics as community leaders ... teachers ... volunteers. Every corner and area of current America is rich with Hispanics, Including what is referred to as dreamers.
A Dreamer is person who has lived in the US without official authorization since coming to the country as a minor, brought here by their parents illegally. People of this description who met certain conditions would be eligible for a special immigration status under federal legislation first proposed in 2001.
I have encountered Dreamers in daily life as amazing accomplishers in anything they do. Most teachers will tell you that their Dreamers are top students. Dreamers serve in our military service to protect this country. My best friend David Padilla in Olathe is a good man, husband, father, business owner and volunteer. It is my personal opinion that Dreamers should be given a path to citizenship and I would love to help them achieve that.
With earnings of more than $1 trillion each year and tax contributions of more than $252 billion, Hispanics not only add significant value to the U.S. economy but they also support and help fund social services and infrastructure that ultimately benefit all Americans.
We will forever work to keep America free and moral. God bless America.