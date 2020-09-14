Hoax?
The reporter asked for views on COVID-19. A man loudly replied, “It’s hoax designed to destroy America’s economy!”
The TV camera revealed the speaker’s angry face. He was part of the mask-less Trump rally crowd packed like sardines ready to be netted by the virus.
I wondered, who convinced that Trump supporter COVID-19 is a hoax, a lie?
Only God knows for sure. But, I learned from the “Good Book,” the “father of lies” spawns countless offspring, some more cunning and deadly than others.
“A man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.” That, I’m afraid, is too often true of us all.
A police officer friend gives this bit of wisdom, “Larceny in your heart makes one an easy mark for a con artist.”
Beware of greed and liars. They attract each other.
So, amid the pandemic we all need to honestly seek truth confirmed by multiple knowledgeable sources. A single source might just be a con.
Larry Heath
Montrose
