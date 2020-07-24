Hope is not a strategy
Lots of folks hope the pandemic suddenly disappears. If not, they hope wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance and practicing good hand washing proves unnecessary.
But, if they do get infected by others like them, they hope the virus will be just like the flu.
But, if they get really sick, they hope they won't be laid-up for three weeks or longer.
But, if they then suddenly get deathly ill, they hope the hospital will have enough doctors, nurses, supplies and ICU beds so they can get good treatment.
But, if they can't get good treatment, they will surely hope for a miraculous cure.
But, if that doesn't happen, they will definitely hope they did not give the virus to love ones who may in turn sustain life long lung injuries or actually die. If the truly awful happens, they will ultimately hope surviving family and friends won't curse their ...
Hope is not a strategy. It's more like just trusting luck and being selfish.
Here is a strategy used by countries who successfully control the virus:
1. Everyone wears a mask to protect self and others;
2. All maintain 6 feet of physical distance when in public;
3. Contact tracing controls outbreaks.
Larry Heath
Montrose
