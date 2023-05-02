230503-opinion-hunting

There is a difference between what is legal and what is ethical in hunting free-ranging game. (Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Colorado’s spring turkey hunting season started recently (on April 8), and I was able to spend some time chasing toms in southwest Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. While hunting mountain Merriam’s turkeys, Rocky Mountain elk or any other wild game in the San Juans, I generally endeavor to meet up with Colorado Backcountry Hunters & Anglers founder David “Elkheart” Petersen.

David is a renowned trad bow elk hunter, hunting ethicist, and former U.S. Marine Corps helicopter pilot. While discussing elk hunting with David at a local watering hole a while back, I mentioned a recent hunt that included 50 hours and 50 miles of “armed hiking” through 14,700-plus feet of elevation gain without seeing or hearing a single elk — saying it was “good, hard work.” David agreed, and we concluded it’s a key component of ethical hunting.



