If you live on the Western Slope, Hickenlooper doesn’t care about you
When he was the governor, John Hickenlooper proved many times he had no regard for Mesa County or the West Slope. During Colorado’s decade of massive growth in Denver and Boulder, the war on the West Slope has attempted to tie our rural communities’ economic success to how many dispensaries and ski slopes are in town. As if his previous policies weren’t damning enough, by following in Jared Polis’s footsteps of ignoring the Club 20 debate and voters of the West Slope, we know that Hickenlooper will operate in the same bubble.
Do we really want a U.S. senator who will have no voice in the White House, no legislative experience, and a history of abusing his position of power for personal benefit? During his pitiful bid for president, Hickenlooper said he didn’t want the job. Then his lips said something else after a few meetings in Chuck Schumer’s basement. How independent of a voice do you think that will be for Colorado in the Senate?
Our current U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, from the eastern plains of Yuma, has been a leader for our state not only back in Washington, but internationally. He has delivered for Mesa County, the West Slope, and all of Colorado. From the energy industry, healthcare workers, small businesses, outdoor recreationalists and farms; we need to support Cory Gardner so he may continue to be a voice that represents all of Colorado.
Sen. Ray Scott
