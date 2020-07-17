If you wear a mask, you are responsible and accountable to wear it correctly
The New England Journal of Medicine, “Universal Masking in Hospitals in the COVID-19 Era,” May 21, 2020:
“We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.”
Mask advocates, take your masks off, go outside, breathe some fresh 21% oxygenated air to clear the CO2 from your brains you’ve been re-breathing while masked, then come back in and read that statement again.
Choosing to mask means you are also responsible and accountable to wear them correctly, thereby preventing self-inoculation and decreasing the risk of transmission to others through your actions. Infection control standards for masks are:
• Perform hand hygiene prior to masking (use alcohol-based hand gel or soap and water).
• Masks must cover mouth and nose with no gaps between your face and mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, repeat hand hygiene.
• Replace mask with a new one once it is damp.
• Remove mask from behind head (don’t touch the front).
• Used masks are contaminated. Discard immediately and appropriately.
• Perform hand hygiene.
If you violate any of these steps, consider yourself contributing to the transmission of COVID-19. Next time you wish to criticize those who choose not to wear masks, look in the mirror and evaluate your masking behavior. You may be looking at the mythical super spreader.
David Loncar
Montrose
