Ellen called Region 10 in a panic on a Wednesday afternoon. Her mother was being discharged from the hospital after a tricky orthopedic surgery. Mom (Betsy) lives alone; Ellen lives an hour away and runs a business. She can only afford to be gone a couple more days.
When she explained the surgery and how her mom would be getting around, I suggested a short-term rehab stay at one of the area nursing facilities; both she and the hospital discharge planners had already tried that, but her Medicare Advantage Plan refused to cover it. Her physician filed an appeal with the insurance company, the hospital enlisted the assistance of a Medicare advocate but to no avail; they would cover some home health but that was all.
The next question was can she afford to pay for some in-home support? Her income was $1,100 per month and other than her home and a little savings, she did not have much. Ellen was in the process of helping her apply for long term care Medicaid, but it could take a while. Betsy had taken a fall that resulted in a spiral fracture of her femur and multiple fractures to her arm. The device she used to get around was called a “ladder walker” which required her to use her good side to move about. This made it impossible for her to carry food or water, prepare meals or even get in and out of her chair and bed without great difficulty and risk.
As I visualized her situation and thought about all the risk mitigation, I became furious with the insurance company for putting this lady in such a horrible situation. I will deal with that later. Job No. 1 was do what we can to keep Betsy safe. We ordered a life alert, and home delivered meals; but she lives out in the country so that required multiple phone calls to find volunteers to deliver the meals, but we got it done. The next hurdle was finding a home care agency that could react quickly and get her admitted to their program the next day — mission accomplished. They would come everyday — two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.
She was still at risk but between the home health, the home care, and meals volunteer, someone would be checking on her daily. They arranged for the needed supplies and equipment. The Region 10 Older Americans Act Program would stretch as far as could to help pay for the home care until Medicaid kicked in. We also involved the PACE program with the hope that once Betsy was approved for Medicaid, she could be on PACE. They also stepped up and helped with meal delivery, friendly visits and helped Ellen with the Medicaid application process.
Ellen was able to get back to her business and come take care of her mom on the weekends. The first meals volunteer had to depart but we were able to find another one quickly who loved her time with Betsy. The Medicaid application was finally approved with the help of PACE and Betsy was able to receive home and community based services, which increased her home care hours and took the financial burden off the Region 10 program.
This case took the efforts of twelve different agencies and countless hours to coordinate a “safe” discharge for an 88-year-old lady who should have been able to rehab in a skilled facility. My final takeaways are make sure you clearly understand what your supplement insurance will and will not pay for. The commercials you see can be very deceptive. Many of the benefits they talk about are not available in western Colorado. Keep accurate records if you need to apply for Medicaid so the process is quicker. Have a durable medical power of attorney who can make medical decisions if you are unable. Know what the resources are before you need them. If in doubt, the Area Agency on Aging is a good place to start. Knowledge is power and it really does take a village! Betsy is doing well thanks to the efforts of many.
Eva Veitch is with the Region 10 Area Agency on Aging. Reach her at 970-765-3127 or eveitch@region10.net.
