JFK and MLK Jr.’s prior work has been abandoned by the new Democratic Party
I am of the opinion that most Democrats have little understanding of who is calling the shots in their own party and what this "New Democratic Party" actually stands for. When conservatives are asked to try to find common ground with Democrats, we have to ask the question: "Am I looking for common ground with what local Democrats think is happening in their party, or am I looking for common ground with what Democrats are actually doing to this country?"
Everyday Democrats seem to think their party is still the party of JFK and MLK Jr. Both were fiercely patriotic and anti-communist. Both saw taxation as a hindrance to national economic growth and personal ownership and industry as the keys to class mobility. Both fought for a colorblind society where determination and effort, not government welfare, would level inequities. I could find some common ground with these Democrats, but both would be very unwelcome in today's Democratic Party — a party that these great men would abhor. Everything these men articulated for American greatness has been abandoned by the new Democratic Party.
There is common ground with average working-class Democrats who, like average working-class conservatives, just want to have a good job, savings, good schools for their kids, a nice house and to live in a safe community. Hopefully, these Democrats are seeing how radicalized their party has become, and, like the vast majority of Americans, do not support the lie that America is fundamentally unfair and must be changed. They must be as appalled as we are that their party has condoned and encouraged releasing domestic terrorists against American cities, and having Democrat politicians ignore the mayhem, carnage, and murder, and describe the destruction as nothing but "myth.” There can be no common ground for the crazies now in control of a once great American party.
Black Americans in particular are now realizing that wherever liberalism has flourished — in America's big cities — there is nothing but decline. It is ironic that Black Lives Matter and Antifa, both predominately run and manned by white suburban Millennial leftists, have the audacity to dictate what they think is best for non-white people. They are perfectly OK with mostly white anarchists throwing firebombs into stores serving minority communities, including supermarkets and Target stores — leaving urban blacks to live among the ruins and figure out how to buy basic necessities.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
