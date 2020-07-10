Karl Marx and the capitalist system
I mostly agree with local BLM leaders' recent comments. They appear to want positive change for America. What I can't understand is why they would associate themselves with the national BLM movement, which has this delusion of revolution aimed at tearing things down rather than building them up. The founders of BLM do not hide the fact that members are "trained Marxists,” so let's talk about Karl Marx.
Marx was the capitalist system's harshest critic. He erroneously believed history was a struggle between owners of capital (capitalists) and workers (the proletariat), and that workers would overthrow the capitalists, establish socialism, and then communism — a utopia where all are equal (no bosses). Marx laid the foundation for communist leaders Lenin and Mao, who murdered millions of their own people. The problem Marxists encountered with western democracies was that capitalism provided so well for the workers, that no one wanted to tear down a great system, and replace it with one that didn't work. So, no revolution. But we must have a revolution! Let's focus instead on race as a way to divide and conquer. We have a history of slavery and real racist hate, so let's drag that up. Ignore the real facts about eliminating slavery and rampant racism. Divide people so they think any failures of their own are due to a corrupt system. Since we can't find enough real racism, make some up and call it "systemic".
Unfortunately, Marx spent no time on what replaces capitalism after the revolution — how his utopia actually works. But history tells us: after the revolution comes anarchy, then totalitarianism — and a "proletariat" with nothing approaching the good life they had in a free, capitalist, democratic society.
Hopefully blacks are not trading being Democratic Party pawns for decades with being pawns for Marxists and anarchists.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
