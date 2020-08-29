Keeping anxiety at bay

COVID-19 has brought myriad changes to daily life as we know it. Masks adorn faces of our neighbors at the grocery store and in line at the post office. Restaurants offer take out service and limited dine-in options, advertising a version of “open” on big signs on the roadside.
We all now know the meaning of the phrase “shelter-in-place.” We have chosen our “quarantine buddies” and are ever mindful of ours and others 6-feet bubble — the physical distancing zone. Shops and offices have limited hours and precautions and safety measures are posted on signs in doorways across the region. Then, there are our friends, our neighbors and ourselves who have lost jobs or endured reduced hours or shifts due to the closing of businesses.
These physical signs of the pandemic are constant reminders of the unprecedented situation in which we are living. There are hidden signs at play, too. While we are all likely aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, chills, shortness of breath, dry cough, loss of taste and smell and others — we are not made aware of the mental toll this global pandemic can have on us.
The huge shift in daily life has caused many to suffer increased stress, and for elderly or immunocompromised folks, fear of contracting COVID-19 can cause abnormal anxiety. Symptoms of stress and anxiety include fatigue, headaches, decreased concentration, irritability, upset stomach, aches and pains, insomnia and chest pain. Other symptoms include racing thoughts, excessive worry, fearfulness and restlessness.
Living in a rural and sometimes isolated part of the state, it was already easy to feel the loneliness of social isolation. Now, with many people working from home and with local gathering places such as libraries and community centers shut down, isolation can be felt in an even bigger way. Joblessness can come coupled with loss of health insurance coverage, making wellness tough to maintain for some. The financial stress of reduced work or job loss can cause even more stress and anxiety.
As these hidden symptoms build up, it can feel like there is nowhere to turn. With online therapy, sometimes referred to as teletherapy, a listening ear is just a few clicks away. You can speak to a Colorado licensed therapist from the comfort of your home to address any mental health concerns you might have. Be it stress, abnormal anxiety, feelings of loneliness or isolation, or adjusting to life as it continues to shift, talking to a professional counselor can help. Tri-County Health Network operates an online therapy program that connects you to a choice of seven therapists, some local and some on the Front Range, all who can help you work through the hidden signs of distress that COVID-19 has created for so many of us.
Users of the program highlight how it has helped them cope through feelings of isolation and made them feel heard and understood in the challenges they face as older adults in a rural region. People who lack transportation to make it to a counseling office or who have limited time cite the convenience of the program as a plus. Online therapy is a resource to students, parents, older adults and caregivers and is offered at affordable to no-cost options.
Keeping anxiety at bay and maintaining mental wellness are attainable goals, even in these trying times. Counseling can help one develop coping skills, learn to set goals, manage daily life stressors, create balance and boost self-confidence.
To get connected to an online therapist, contact Tri-County Health Network by calling our office at 970-708-7096 or emailing us at info@tchnetwork.org and asking about teletherapy or online therapy. See more information on the program at https://tchnetwork.org/teletherapy/.
If you have a family member or friend who is experiencing mental illness, you can find peer support through National Alliance for Mental Illnesses (NAMI) Family-to-Family, a free educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions.
NAMI Family-to-Family provides evidence based research and strategies for taking care of the person experiencing mental illness. The class connects community members by offering support and reassurance that they are not alone in helping their loved ones. A free virtual eight-week course is being offered by Tri-County Health Network starting on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and ending on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Class will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, contact Colorado Crisis Services, a statewide hotline, at 844-493-TALK (8255) or use the Colorado Crisis Services Text Line — text TALK to 38255.
For direct, 24-hour support, The Center for Mental Health operates a 24-hour support hotline. Reach it by calling 970-252-6220.
Gina Gurreri, Community Programs Development Supervisor, Tri-County Health Network
