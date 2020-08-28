Kids need better adult modeling
Racism, gender identity phobias and hate, ethnic and religious prejudice, misogyny, and any other negative responses to those who may be different from us, are all first learned in the home.
So is lack of respect for our fragile environment.
We, as adults, teach our children mostly by how we “live” our lives. This is a very powerful tool that we can embrace with respect and awe, or not at all.
In today’s world, it would seem that all (or most) of us would want our children, and grandchildren, to inherit a world that is clean (environmentally), compassionate, caring, ethical, peaceful and full of hope for a better future.
If this is the case, we should all re-examine the behaviors we are modeling and, as such, what we are teaching our children, who will one day become adults and the future of our world.
Sincerely, and with hope for a better future,
Barbie Parish
Ridgway
