Jo Clugg (MDP 7/22) asks the question “What exactly do MAGA Republicans believe Donald Trump will do for them as an individual?”
I am happy to answer that from the perspective of a conservative. Limits on the length of letters won't allow me to detail how much better off we will be in Trump's second term with the economy, inflation, the deficit, energy independence, the invasion at our borders, rampant crime, race relations, etc.
A short answer is that we will once again have a president intent on building this country up and restoring power to the American people, as opposed to Biden's “America Last” agenda to intentionally destroy this country and everything it stands for.
In the world arena, our enemies and allies alike are laughing at us. The world has become dangerously more unstable under Biden. That will change when Trump begins his second term. Our enemies will once again fear us and our allies will once again trust us.
Most importantly, Trump will reinstate the rule of law in this country. The Biden scandals were never about Hunter's sordid sex life and drug abuse. They are about Joe Biden's treasonous abuse of power — and all those covering it up.
Father Joe repeatedly lied to the American public dating back to 2019 about his involvement in Hunter's overseas “business dealings." More damaging than the criminality by Hunter and Joe Biden are numerous scandals flowing from cover-up efforts to protect the Bidens. For example, the evidence is overwhelming that the FBI and DOJ “mishandled” the “investigation” into Biden family corruption — ensuring that the no true investigation would occur. Meanwhile, Biden is turning us into a banana republic with his gestapo-like tactics to destroy Trump.
A writer in the 1940's wrote: “You can avoid reality, but you cannot avoid the consequences of avoiding reality.” In the new Harvard Harris Poll, only 32% of respondents believe that Biden is mentally fit to serve as president. That 32% are ignoring reality.
Most Democrats, including Jo Clugg, have avoided reality during Biden's tenure as VP and president. Tom Heffernan (MDP 7/22, MM 7/24) likewise is avoiding reality by singing Biden's praises and indicating that “Biden is more than up to the job.” Now Trump will be tasked with dealing with the consequences of the left ignoring reality and giving Biden free rein to destroy this nation and its institutions.