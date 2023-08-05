The Montrose NJROTC is one of the oldest, continuously operating units of its kind in the nation whose Cadets have provided exceptional service to the Montrose and Olathe communities for nearly 50 years. It was established on 12 October 1973 and at this point in time will not be available to Montrose and Olathe Cadets on its 50th birthday.
For the past few years the school district has been unable to attract Naval Science instructors who would stay more than a few years. Their relatively short tours and the continual turnover in these instructor jobs has been a serious complication to the long-term success of the program. For the past two years it has had only one instructor who left abruptly at the end of the school year leaving the keys to the JROTC spaces on the desk.
As a result, Cadets’ uniforms hang in their individual lockers, the classroom deck is gleaming with a new coat of wax, all seems ready as it has been for decades at this time of year except for the fact that the program finally ends this Sunday. There’s even a qualified Senior Naval Science Officer (SNSI) with at least five years of experience and a Doctorate in Education, no less, who has recently applied. But alas, it seems that it’s too little, too late!
The program will now be relegated to a fond memory for a while and in a few years will have the status of little more than a rumor, as some in the community may ask, “Didn’t the school district have a ROTC program once?” Yes, for fifty years!