The Montrose NJROTC is one of the oldest, continuously operating units of its kind in the nation whose Cadets have provided exceptional service to the Montrose and Olathe communities for nearly 50 years. It was established on 12 October 1973 and at this point in time will not be available to Montrose and Olathe Cadets on its 50th birthday. 

For the past few years the school district has been unable to attract Naval Science instructors who would stay more than a few years. Their relatively short tours and the continual turnover in these instructor jobs has been a serious complication to the long-term success of the program. For the past two years it has had only one instructor who left abruptly at the end of the school year leaving the keys to the JROTC spaces on the desk.



