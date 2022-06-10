Purchase Access

Just wondering why the grass is dying and not being watered on Hillcrest, the west side from Sunnyside round a bout, south to Niagara?

It’s not too late to save that beautiful greenway.

Please do something.

Bo Bedford

Montrose



