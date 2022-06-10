In the June 7 letters to the editor, Durango’s Joe Lewandowski opined that Democrats should not vote in the Republican primary because Boebert’s opponent, Don Coram, cannot win. Lewandowski goes on to call Don Coram, “a reasonable and bi-partisan state legislator,” but says it is impossible for him to win because “at least 15,000 unaffiliated would have to vote for him.” I think he meant 15,000 more unaffiliated votes than Beobert would receive.
I am not writing to tell Democrats what to do. But a few facts might help.
In the Third Congressional District as of June 1, there are 205,974 unaffiliated voters, making a 15,000+ difference for Coram more than a possibility. Since Jan. 1, there have been 11,993 unaffiliated added to the Third District Rolls.
How have Republicans and Democrats fared this year? Well, as of June 1, Third District Republicans have 100 fewer registrations than they did on Jan. 1. Democrats have done worse with 6,232 fewer registered voters than they had at the beginning of the year. This is highly unusual because for the past decade major party registration usually goes up in the first five months of an election year and usually falls off in a non-election year. But this year, something different is afoot in the Third District.
This year there are many Republicans, including conservatives, who oppose their party being taken over by extremists. And there seems to be plenty of Democrats who are disillusioned with their Party and believe the best chance to defeat Boebert lies in the Republican Party primary. Maybe that’s why there are almost 12,000 new unaffiliated voters this year.
There is nothing underhanded or dishonest about a voter deciding about where their vote can best make a difference. It is called pragmatism and it is why Colorado law allows unaffiliated voters to have a voice.