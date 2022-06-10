Colorado elk hunters who worry about the return of wolves should be encouraged by the records from state wildlife agencies where wolves now live. These confirm that elk, wolves and elk hunting can all thrive on the same landscapes.
While wolves prey on all hooved animals, elk are clearly their preference. Wyoming, Montana and Idaho have recorded the impacts of reintroduced wolves for a couple of decades now. These indisputably show that wolves have not destroyed their prey base as some Colorado hunters fear will happen here. In all three Northern Rockies states where wolves live, elk are more numerous now than in 1995 when wolf restoration began.
For example, elk numbers in Wyoming have increased from approximately 103,450 prior to wolf restoration, to 110,300 in 2018, the most recent year for which there is data. In Montana the increase has been even greater, with elk in many hunting units where wolves live being above the state’s management objectives.
While elk have never been more numerous in the Rockies, they have been healthier. Chronic Wasting Disease, which now infects herds across our state, should be a far more serious concern for hunters than returning wolves. In fact, wolves’ hunting technique of chasing herds and taking out individuals that fall behind, can actually serve to cull sick animals and help control this deadly scourge.
Colorado wolves will be an ally for maintaining healthy elk populations, and both elk and elk hunters will continue to thrive.
Bob Kuhnert
Durango
Don’t let the grass die
Just wondering why the grass is dying and not being watered on Hillcrest, the west side from Sunnyside round a bout, south to Niagara?
It’s not too late to save that beautiful greenway.
Please do something.
Bo Bedford
Montrose
Another use for fossil fuels
If we halt all exploration for and extraction of fossil fuels, how will we produce nylon, a very versatile fabric?