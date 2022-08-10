Columnist responds
In his reply to my July 26 column about Adam Frisch, Ben Alexander takes one sentence out of a 700-word column and turns it into a series of false claims.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Columnist responds
In his reply to my July 26 column about Adam Frisch, Ben Alexander takes one sentence out of a 700-word column and turns it into a series of false claims.
In the column I suggested Third Congressional District candidate Adam Frisch stay away from lengthy, complex explanations about his policies. The one sentence Alexander refers to says, “Lauren Boebert has the ability to recite her views within the attention span of low-information voters.”
From this one sentence, Mr. Alexander asserts that I include him and all other Lauren Boebert supporters as “low-information voters.”
This is not true. All Lauren Boebert supporters are not low-information and I never claimed they were. Mr. Alexander is anything but low information. He is a savvy politician. And those who read the op-ed section of the Montrose Daily Press are knowledgeable, politically engaged citizens. But since this doesn’t fit Mr. Alexander’s agenda, he must resort to false accusations.
When I mentioned “low-information voters,” I referred to those who do not like politics or politicians, and who believe their individual vote makes little difference. They feel an obligation to vote, but don’t feel it is worth the time to research candidates. Instead, they rely on endorsements from the party with whom they identify, along with advice from friends and family.
Do low-information voters exist? Lack of political knowledge in the United States is well documented. Nearly one-third of the American public could not name the vice president and only 39% knew a Senate term lasted six years (Newsweek). Two-thirds could not name the three branches of government. (National Constitution Center). For readers interested in finding out more, see conservative writer Ilya Somin’s essay for the Cato Institute, Democracy and Political Ignorance.
These non-engaged voters vote for both Republicans and Democrats. I would have done a better job if I had explicitly mentioned that. I am grateful to Mr. Alexander for providing a chance to consider how I could have done better. But like many apologists for Lauren Boebert, he cannot follow his own advice and seek truth from facts.
Steve Mandell
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.