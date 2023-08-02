Several months ago, I wrote letters and attended library board meetings to express my concern about our library's lack of responsible stewardship of graphic, sexually explicit material. I somewhat foolishly expected a more understanding response from the library board and employees to parents' pleas for help in protecting our minor children from exposure to such material.
Instead, local library officials parroted the American Library Association's guidelines, which totally defend sexually explicit material being presented to children in public and school libraries. Some individuals even accused concerned parents of ignorance and wanting to “ban books.”
At the time, I asked myself: “Why would the ALA promote exposing children to explicit materials and injecting sexuality into publicly funded libraries despite parents' obvious concerns regarding age-appropriate materials?”
Here is the answer. The association is led by far-left activist Emily Drabinski, who celebrated her election as president by bragging that she is a Marxist. That helps explain why the ALA is now injecting hard-left politics into our libraries. Is it any wonder they have recommended a list of 13 books for our kids in a radical expression of “freedom to read,” all featuring sexually explicit material?
A more pertinent question to be asked of the library board and employees is: Why is the Montrose Regional library still associated with the ALA, given that Marxism is in direct opposition to the principles of the Constitution of the United States? (Montana has already cut ties and a number of other states are proceeding in that direction.) Also, why are they not supporting parents in our very legitimate goal of protecting our children from sexually explicit material? Are they going to support the Marxists or the taxpayer parents that pay your salaries?