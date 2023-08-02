Several months ago, I wrote letters and attended library board meetings to express my concern about our library's lack of responsible stewardship of graphic, sexually explicit material.  I somewhat foolishly expected a more understanding response from the library board and employees to parents' pleas for help in protecting our minor children from exposure to such material. 

Instead, local library officials parroted the American Library Association's guidelines, which totally defend sexually explicit material being presented to children in public and school libraries. Some individuals even accused concerned parents of ignorance and wanting to “ban books.” 



Tags