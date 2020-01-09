Loser candidates
When your party is stuck with loser candidates who promise to increase taxes and put hundreds of thousands onto the unemployment rolls, and flood the country with illegals, what can Democrats do? When even CNN reports that the economy is booming and Trump's popularity is soaring, what now? Answer: Lie. Take credit for Republican successes. Lie about Democrats' corruption and crimes. Peddle a phony impeachment. Repeat.
An obvious example on a recent opinion page is our own Gov. Polis attempting to convince us that Democrats favor lower taxes, and trying to take credit for the TABOR triggered 2020 Colorado tax rate cut — after he and Democrats pushed Proposition CC which would have eliminated TABOR tax returns entirely! He even indicated Obama favored tax cuts (because he talked about them), and Trump "tried" to cut taxes?
The repetitive lies have some effect. For example, Von Helms (letters, Jan. 3) continues to believe the lie that Trump declared "a donation to veterans that never happened,” even though even left-wing NPR acknowledges that all the funds reached charities supporting veterans. So, Trump raised and donated to veterans $19 million with almost no expenses — how do we make that look bad? Oh, let's put out the lie that he diverted money that was "supposed to go to veterans.”
Heath (letters, Jan. 5) somehow believes the Biden/Ukraine corruption scandal is a "conspiracy theory,” regardless of the fact that Biden's unqualified son was on the board of a corrupt Ukraine company making $960,000 annually, while Biden was negotiating with them. And Gwaltney (letters, Dec. 18) believes Trump is "openly trying to steal the election,” ignoring the fact that it was Obama who weaponized our intelligence agencies to target his political opponents.
Fortunately, most Americans have already concluded today's Democratic Party simply has zero credibility. They find Democrats' lies insulting.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
What do Dreamers offer?
Once upon a time, journalism offered both sides of any story, with the aspiration the readers would be able to arrive at a conclusion.
A recent guest column advocates special “carve-outs” for “Dreamers”. You know what? I don’t care.
Allow me to explain why I could care less. First, the columnist makes no mention of current immigration laws. Why is their “group” entitled to a waiver? There is no mention of the Vietnamese, who lawfully immigrated to the US, after languishing years in refugee camps. Their circumstances were no different than the columnist’s circumstances. What of the millions of applicants who lawfully applied to gain entry?
Why do “Dreamers" get to cut in front of the line? How is this equitable to the countless others who are abiding by the law? Who gets to decide one group does not need to abide by the law(s), yet others must?
My assessment is the “Dreamers” are myopic and narcissistic. All I read and hear is a moral justification for the imagined plight and insecurity. If the Dreamers desire special consideration, what do they offer in return?
When being critical, one must offer options. I propose, if the “Dreamers” desire an expedited process, public service or something similar, must be in play. Why not enlist in active-duty military and after eight years of honorable service, citizenship would be granted. If serving in combat arms, three years of service then citizenship. This template existed re: US Navy-Philippines 1947 through 1992.
As an American citizen of Hispanic roots, Naval officer and productive citizen, I believe this is reasonable and responsible.
Finally, I urge the editors of the local press to be transparent and state they advocate a certain political position of an issue or provide the whole portrait. However, I won’t hold my breath.
Robert Franco
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.