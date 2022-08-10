Purchase Access

We live in Disneyland

I have been in corporate management since the 1970s. I have traveled outside of the USA extensively. Let me assure you, we live in Disneyland. Americans are the ultimate capitalistic consumers of everything. Yet, we want more.



