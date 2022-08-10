What has Biden accomplished?
In Saturday’s Daily Press (July 30) I read a letter from a frequent contributor. It was the usual diatribe full of criticism and unsubstantiated allegations.
For example, Joe Biden is accused of being both corrupt and incompetent. Yet supposedly, like some diabolical genius, he single-handedly created world-wide supply chain disruptions, inflation, and high gas prices. Wow.
But it made me think, what has Joe Biden accomplished? A partial list: his administration quickly passed a COVID relief bill and made vaccines and test kits widely available and free to the public. He signed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, something his predecessor promised but failed to deliver. The unemployment rate has fallen substantially since he took office.
He showed America’s resolve and helped galvanize Europe and NATO against Putin’s unprovoked aggression in Ukraine, a war in which Putin has shown his true colors as a tyrant, a bully, and a terrorist.
Recently Biden signed a bill to incentivize US computer chip makers to expand capacity and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.
Biden is demonized by the right while the left thinks he’s not doing enough. He’s not my favorite politician but he has signed some important legislation with at least some bipartisan support in a divisive political environment. He deserves credit for that.
I try to keep my mind open to different points of view. But that would be easier if various letter-writers based their arguments on evidence and cited sources instead of repeating right wing media talking points, making unfounded accusations, and characterizing Democrats or anyone to their left as sinister and evil.
By the way, the phrase “liberal world order” refers to international agreements begun at the end of World War II, not some conspiracy to keep gas prices high. The following link helps clarify this: https://www.factcheck.org/2022/07/liberal-world-order-is-decades-old-term misinterpreted-by-social-media-posts/
Paul Lewis
Montrose
