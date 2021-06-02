Don Coram asks for facts
In the May 5 edition of the Montrose Daily press, the column of Dennis Anderson was titled “The Troubled Waters of Gun Control.”
For the column, Anderson interviewed state Sen. Don Coram, who said regarding gun legislation in Colorado that so much of what is done regarding gun legislation is based on emotion rather than fact. This philosophy leads to the common strategy of those opposed to gun-control saying now is not the time to talk about it.
Coram requests facts, and here are some supplied by Gabby Gifford’s organization. Gabby is an incredibly intelligent, caring, and kind lady who was forced to give up her Arizona congressional seat after being shot along with 18 others in Tucson in 2011.
Nearly 39,000 Americans die from gun violence every year, an average of more than 100 per day.
Americans are 11 times more likely to be killed with a gun compared to people in other high income countries.
America has the weakest gun laws and the most guns-393 million of any comparable nation.
Sixty percent of teens say they are worried about a shooting at their school.
Don, you requested facts, so here are some additional current facts: By Monday May 10, 2021, at noon in Colorado during the previous 72 hours in our nation there had been at least 355 separate shooting incidents in which 123 people died and 297 were wounded. The sad thing, Don, is that this is not atypical, and you have known this for years. You have just chosen to ignore it and to allow it to continue.
David Ryan
Montrose
