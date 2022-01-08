Combined effort needed to address issues While paging through the Jan. 1, 2022 edition of the Montrose Daily Press, I came upon a full page political advertisement from Rep. Lauren Boebert.
Was I supposed to feel safer that she sported a firearm attached to her hip? I didn’t. After I stopped quaking in my boots, I read the text that accompanied the photo of her in front of a forest of conifer trees.
Sure, we all want fewer forest fires and cleaner air, but blaming the current condition of our invaluable forests on the “extremists” who “spent decades shutting down our forests, leading to devastating beetle kill” is not true and she knows it. History and current science informs us that the combination of fire suppression by the land management agencies since the Big Burn of 1910, unprecedented drought, and warmer winters combined with other factors created the conditions that led to the huge fires we have experienced in recent years.
Solutions to managing our forests responsibly will take the combined efforts of the timber industry, federal and state land agencies, ecologists, policy-makers, and other stakeholders to address conditions on the ground and the effects of climate change. Rep. Boebert’s grandstanding isn’t helpful.
Hopefully, the efforts of Republicans like Don Coram will hold sway in the future.
Bill Harris
Montrose
Letters are opinionsIt is important for readers of letters (and headlines that may be associated with those letters) to realize that they are reading someone’s opinion, or point-of-view. Letters to the Editor are an opportunity for people to express their opinion, and/or position, on subject matter that is important to them. Letters are not fact checked, or edited, and should, in no way, be viewed as news. They often express passionate opinions regarding public policy, politics, and/or other timely matters, but readers need to be careful not to interpret the content of those letters, as factual.