What’s the point of having a master plan?
What is the use of having a master plan (comprehensive plan) and a planning commission for Montrose if a development such as the HUB can totally ignore this well thought out process for assuring that developments meet the needs and plans of the city and safeguard the property of homeowners who rely on the city?
We attended the planning commission Zoom meetings that thoroughly covered the many issues associated with the HUB and its location. After thoughtful consideration the commission voted 3 — 1 to approve the HUB with the major condition that the density be limited to a reasonable seven units/acre, a total of 240 units. A number suitable for the location. It seemed as if the process had worked.
Now we read in the Daily Press that the HUB developer plans to ignore the planning commission and City Code (4.7.1.A), which requires that a development be in accordance with the master plan, and proceed with an apartment complex double the size of that approved by the planning commission.
The Daily Press article said that Mr. Miles believes that anything less than 500 units would not be economically feasible for that parcel. Are you kidding? That means that every current apartment complex in Montrose is not feasible. That the Colorado Outdoors apartment complex that will break ground soon is not feasible. That all of the apartment complexes in Grand Junction are not feasible. That almost all of the apartment complexes in Denver are not feasible.
There must be something that the city of Montrose can do to stop this travesty. The first thing the city council should do is refuse to provide the proposed incentive of $2.34 million to the developer for this ill-conceived project that ignores city statutes and planning commission recommendations.
Richard and Carol Cox
Montrose
River cleanup a success thanks to community
The May 15 cleanup of the Uncompahgre River corridor was a smashing success. The community turned out in a big way – 74 volunteers! We accomplished much:
• Cleaned up garbage throughout 1.5 miles of the river corridor through the south end of town, creating a mound of trash that measured 9-feet wide, 15-feet long and over 4-feet high and included tires, barbed wire, plastic of all types, and many unidentifiable pieces of metal.
• Completed several trail improvements — filled in holes in the trail from subsidence, cut trees that had fallen or grown into the path, pruned overgrowth, and re-established a connector trail.
• Collected many feet of fishing line from around Chipeta Lake that threatened our wildlife.
Thank you to our partners in this Colorado Public Lands Day celebration: City of Montrose, Montrose Surf and Cycle, Ed’s Fly Shop, Mayfly Outdoors and the Colorado Mountain Club. Many other regional organizations helped with promotion and provided volunteers – Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, the Gunnison Gorge Group of Trout Unlimited, Audubon, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, and the Montrose Rotary. Two national groups provided valuable technical assistance – American Rivers and American Whitewater.
Much gratitude also goes to the 10 crew leaders who kept the work on track, the friends who baked delicious treats, the folks who showed up with donuts, a first aid station very well equipped for injuries that never happened, an efficient/clean/safe sign-in operation, and the folks who could not make it but helped promote the cleanup in the weeks before.
Our diverse group of volunteers included a family of six from Oregon, a family of five from Crested Butte, a woman who had shoulder surgery just two weeks before, and a couple who picked up trash from their canoe. I hope everyone who shared two hours of their Saturday morning loving our river had fun, felt good to care for our public lands, and was proud to give back to our community.
Feeling fortunate to live in Montrose,
Melanie Rees
