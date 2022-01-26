Questions for CoramI sent Don Coram a letter with a list of questions to help me understand where he stands on various issues that are important to conservatives in the 3rd Congressional District. Because he didn’t reply, I am repeating a few of those questions here in hopes of getting a response.
The recent MDP article quoted you referring to the Jan.6 demonstration as an “insurrection.” With no winning issues to run on, and out of sheer desperation, the Democrats latest strategy is to somehow turn the Jan. 6 protests into a murderous insurrection of armed terrorists. By using the term “insurrection,” which is patently false, you seem to agree with that portrayal. Is that correct? Or do you agree with Lauren Boebert that Pelosi’s commission to “investigate” Jan. 6 is a “sham witchhunt”?
Your comments on the 2020 election lead me to believe that you also agree with the MDP that anyone believing there was widespread fraud is a nut conspiracy theorist. Is that true? Do you also agree with the Democrats efforts to make our elections less secure and more open to cheating, and that Republican state efforts to ensure election integrity are simply “Jim Crow racism”? Do you agree with Dems plans to take control of elections from the states and give it to the federal government?
You have been quoted in the MDP regarding Colorado bills addressing LGBTQ issues as “my opinion on this issue is ‘live and let live,’” which I mostly agree with. I would add the limitation “as long as your actions do not harm others.” One of the bills you opposed was House Bill 1273, which would have prohibited males identifying as females from participating in girls’ school sports. Do you support men identifying as women participating in women’s sports and using girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms? Do you think people objecting to this are somehow, as you said, “judging someone because of their sexual orientation, their race, or their creed”?
Do you think Democrats’ efforts to eliminate the filibuster and pack the supreme court are bipartisan? At what point does your compromise and bipartisanship become collusion with a party that wants to fundamentally change (destroy) this great nation?
Convince me that you are not just another RINO that either doesn’t realize how destructive Dem policies are, or know but are so afraid of the media you won’t take a stand.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Costa Rica’s COVID response puts many in Montrose to shameLast year I sent a letter to the editor comparing the response to COVID in Costa Rica to that in Montrose, and I will do the same a year later.
When you enter a business here everyone wears a mask, and no one complains. Access to the vaccine has been slower than in the states, but currently well over half the people are fully vaccinated.
Starting March 8 proof of vaccination will be required to enter non-essential businesses such as restaurants, bars, gyms, and most stores.
There are many here from Canada and the U.S. Canadians are all vaccinated as they are not allowed to travel by plane or train unless vaccinated. There seem to be many from the U.S. not vaccinated, and their travel plans have often been altered by becoming ill here or in the states.
I have nothing but respect and admiration for the Costa Rican people for the manner in which they have demonstrated concern for the well being of others. Sadly the same thing cannot be said about many in Montrose.
David Ryan
Tronadora, Costa Rica