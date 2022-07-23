Purchase Access

Political hyperbolePolitical hyperbole is more than sloganeering. It seems to be intentionally misleading and confusing.

Unfortunately we are getting used to it as politicos across the spectrum increasingly engage in the practice as time passes. Recently I noticed a real gem on a political poster for Kevin Kuns, touting, “FREEDOM FOR ALL.” What, exactly, does this mean?



