Political hyperbolePolitical hyperbole is more than sloganeering. It seems to be intentionally misleading and confusing.
Unfortunately we are getting used to it as politicos across the spectrum increasingly engage in the practice as time passes. Recently I noticed a real gem on a political poster for Kevin Kuns, touting, “FREEDOM FOR ALL.” What, exactly, does this mean?
It brings to mind a similarly strange sign at a store at the north end of Ouray which reads, “ALL ARE WELCOME HERE.” What does this mean? Are there persons who are not “free” or to whom the Constitution does not apply? Certainly not. Are there places in Ouray where some people are not welcome? For both cases: who might those un-free and unwelcome people be?
Robert Saunders
Montrose
Backwards barbecuingIf we halt all exploration for and extraction of fossil fuels, where will you get the propane for your barbecue? Oh, you think producing and using briquettes releases less carbon-dioxide?
Rick Bleier
Montrose
Investigate these birds, Boebert!Recently I’ve noticed that some of the birds around our houses are not what they appear to be. Many of them have been acting strangely, most notably the robins. They appear to be listening to our conversations whether it be while we are speaking on our phones or to to another person.
Watch, they will hop toward you showing no fear while cocking their heads to listen record and observe. They are gathering information. Often times when you look out of your window they are staring into your house. These birds aren’t real; they are robotic drones sent by the government to spy on us.
I’m in the process of contacting Rep. Lauren Boebert to investigate this intrusion into our privacy. I’m sure it’s right up her alley!
Sandi Mike
Montrose
Credibility and Jan. 6The MDP earning a perfect score on Newsguard’s “standards of credibility” sounds like an accomplishment, until you realize that the NYT also had a perfect score and was listed among the top two most credible news sources. So, it looks like the MDP is right up there with the same media that for years touted the Hillary Clinton fake, paid for, and salacious Steele Dossier as truth.
One of the factors NewsGuard uses to grade credibility is “Does not repeatedly publish false content.” The political cartoon of July 2 is based on the false testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson during the farcical Jan. 6 show trial. Hutchinson’s hearsay testimony was known to be false that same day, but that didn’t prevent the media from running with the “explosive” “revelations.” The insult to the Constitution known as the January 6 Committee has one purpose, and that is to distract from the colossal failures of this administration. The cartoon attempts to portray the exact opposite of the truth.
Robert Reich’s July 2 column is but one more example of the left’s unhinged and racist attacks on the Supreme Court and specifically Justice Clarence Thomas. The corrupt media’s lies about Thomas and the SCOTUS aren’t just bad journalism, they are deliberate smear attempts. The MDP must be proud that they are now in that company. The extremists now in control of the Democratic Party think the role of the Supreme Court is to implement the policies of the academic left and then somehow rationalize how that “right” is consistent with the Constitution.
If the right is enumerated in the Constitution but disfavored by the left (the right to keep and bear arms), then the courts should (unconstitutionally) find a way to minimize that right down to the point it is nullified.
If the right is not enumerated in the Constitution, but is a priority of the left (abortion), then that right must be (unconstitutionally) “discovered” in some vague and unspecific language. If the left has a priority to transform the economy and the way the people live (carbon-dioxide regulation), but the Congress is unwilling to enact that priority, then the Executive branch must (unconstitutionally) implement administrative regulations.
Unfortunately for the left, the Constitution allocates specific powers to the three branches of government, and the role of the courts is to assure that those powers are exercised only by those to whom they are allocated.
Ed Henrie
Montrose