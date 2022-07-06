Boebert strikes again
It had been nearly a week since Lauren Boebert uttered an offensive, inaccurate statement, so I should have known it was time for this misguided individual to strike again.
Regarding the recent shooting in Denmark, Boebert said it was proof that Denmark’s strict gun laws don’t work. However, maybe some of you with Boebert signs in your yards can let her know that this was Denmark’s first shooting in seven years, and on any given weekend we have more mass shootings than Denmark has in that period of seven years.
David Ryan
Montrose
Rackay’s columns are top-notch
I just finished reading Mark Rackay’s article on “The jumping mouse is a rare breed.”
I look forward to his article each week and have decided Mark is also a rare breed with his sense of humor, and his extensive knowledge and interesting details he shares with his readers.
It’s such a joy to read and learn something new I have never even heard of before versus all the serious politics, COVID statistics, etc.
We all need more good and interesting news along with a sense of humor in this far too serious time.
Thank you, Mark.
Deidra Manary
Montrose
Attacks on Coram’s record are baseless
I detest the Politics of Hate. There was absolutely no reason to flaunt the result of the Boebert/Coram campaigns by Dee Laird.
For whatever reason, a voter decides on a candidate does not indicate the full spectrum. To state that it was obvious that Coram’s voting record made him unfit to go to Washington, D.C. was not valid, especially for Montrose.
COVID gave many hardships to our small town. Senator Coram’s hard work to help was very evident in: direct aid, grants, annual fee waivers to small businesses, small business tax credit, reduction of business taxes. I am sure all the downtown merchants I frequent needed this.
His biggest help, in my mind, was amending hospital patient visitation rights during COVID and addressing rising crime, suicide, and substance abuse: Driving under influence of marijuana, penalty for violent offenses against pregnant women, prohibition on “gay panic” murder defense, school grants for suicide prevention and more.
Health care has been drastically affected. So, he helped in prescription drugs, limited costs of insulin (very important for those living in rural areas), community college nursing programs, privacy protections for health and social workers, insurance addition for substance abuse, again many more.
But what about the hot topic of guns? Concealed carry of a firearm without a permit.
Yeah, but what about the needs of rural areas? Reduce property assessment rates for 2022 and 2023 taxation, financial assistance to access broadband, etc. etc. etc.
No politician can vote as every single individual dictates or wants, but it is absolutely wrong to state someone didn’t do the job.
Don Coram’s voting record should never be subject to the brutal declaration that was the reason he was not elected. So unless you are a criminal, don’t care about health costs or small businesses or schools or even transportation, then you have a different perspective on what Sen. Coram accomplished for the Western Slope.
The above-mentioned bills were for this legislative season only. Go look at his voting record over his entire term. Even if you disagree with some of his votes, there is never the right to demean, ridicule, or slander. It is called ethics.
AJ Smith
Montrose