From the Hartman family
We wanted to reach out to our friends, neighbors, customers, and the community we serve:
The outpouring of support in our time of great distress has meant the world to the Hartman family and our employees. The devastating fire that destroyed our business on North First Street is a reminder that tragedy can strike at any time.
Our hearts and prayers go out to the Dowell family as Keith was seriously injured. We wish him a speedy recovery and will do all in our power to support him and his wife Kellie.
A special thanks to the various fire departments and first responders who kept a tragic situation from being even worse. Thank you to Montrose Regional Health for the care given to Keith and our other employees. To DMEA/Elevate and its employees who have worked tirelessly to get power back to that grid. We are very grateful!
Although we are still in a state of shock and chaos, we are striving to get our medical side reopened, so we may serve the community that depends on our services. We hope to be fully functional by April 26 and look forward to serving your medical needs as usual.
It will be some time before our welding supply operations will be available. We are looking for alternate locations and ways to service the needs of our welding customers. However, all accounts will be served as usual, and we will continue to take care of your gas needs. Please give us a call at 970-240-8535.
To everyone who communicated their support and well wishes, know that in this tragedy, you are the light that keeps us going. Our heartfelt thank-you to a great community.
Kirk, Sid, Jay and the entire Hartman family
Montrose
Really?
Really? It’s OK for Trump Republicans to propose an alternate set of electors, to storm the capitol, and to use taxpayer money to investigate over and over again a legitimate presidential election, but not OK for Democrats to legally change party to oppose Lauren Boebert?
Don Coram is a proven hard working legislator who knows Western Colorado, Lauren Boebert is a media seeking performer.
Jo Clugg
Montrose
A word about open primaries
It is quite obvious that Michael Martin is a very dedicated, far-right leaning Republican from all of his letters to the editor blasting the Democrats for all the ails of the country. It is also obvious from his letter published in the April 23 edition of the Montrose Daily Press that he must have received a very poor or even failing grade in his Civics 101 class.
Mr. Martin states that Don Coram “is relying on Democrats to help him get on the ballot and replace Boebert as the Republican candidate for the November election. This is because of Colorado’s open primary law which allows anyone to vote in the primary of any political party.”
If Mr. Martin would have been paying attention in his Civics 101 class, he would have learned that registered Republicans only receive the Republican primary ballot; registered Democrats only receive the Democratic primary ballot and those registered as unaffiliated receive both the Republican and Democratic ballots but must choose only one ballot to complete.
So, if Mr. Martin thinks that the Democrats are going to assist in getting Don Coram to win the primary election in June, those Democrats are going to be required to change their party affiliation no later than June 6 in order to receive a ballot different from the Democratic one.
Mr. Martin concludes his letter by stating that Lauren Boebert will not vote with the Democrats on many crucial issues. That really has been a problem for the past year and a half which Lauren Boebert has represented us. She has yet to vote for anything which has been helpful for the 3rd Congressional District of Colorado or the entire country of the United States.
I personally think that changing my party affiliation for the primary election is a smart decision so I can vote for Don Coram. At least he would not be such an embarrassment to the 3rd Congressional District.
Connie Pittenger
Montrose