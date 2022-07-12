If we halt all exploration for and extraction of fossil fuels, how will we get our clothes dry cleaned?
Rick Bleier
Montrose
We need more civics education
A recent letter stated “A group of old people who are not elected, who are accountable to no one and who serve for life have decreed that all pregnancies need to be carried to term regardless of the health of the woman, even if that “‘woman’ is still in grade school. No ifs, ands, or buts.”
This type of misinformation, and a lack of understanding of civics and history, is one reason that the U.S. is so divided today. The Supreme Court did not in any manner outlaw abortion. They simply returned the right to regulate abortion to the states by reversing a bad decision made years ago. There was never a “Constitutional right to abortion.”
Our country was started by colonies coming together to form a loose federation. Later, the Constitution strengthened the federal government, but it left to the states and to the people issues not specifically delegated to the federal government. The reasoning was that in the United States, the people should be the primary power, and people could more easily participate in and would have more power through their state governments. States could be a ‘testing ground’ for a variety of laws, regulations, and programs that could later be adopted or rejected by other states. As a last resort, if you didn’t like the laws in one state, you could move to another.
Will some states now outlaw most abortions? Possibly, but even in those there will likely be exemptions for various circumstances. Other states may allow abortions up until the time of birth.
Personally, I believe that those who pushed for the inhumane “tearing-apart” abortions even when the baby is in the birth canal are responsible for the reaction that caused some states to start outlawing abortions after a heartbeat is detected.