Thank you, Christy
HopeWest exists as the entity that serves people in some of the most difficult points of their lives.
Founding CEO of HopeWest, Christy Whitney has spent 30 years building an organization that has become the premier provider of services to change the experiences of aging, illness, and grief. The work she has accomplished in Montrose, Delta, Ouray, and Grand Junction (among many other western Colorado communities) is incredible.
Now serving multiple counties on the Western Slope, HopeWest as an organization embodies the spirit of volunteerism, generosity and service, that kind of selflessness can only come from a leader who embodies the same qualities.
Christy built an organization that each community needed, no matter the obstacles involved. I stand in awe of her tenacity, determination, and legacy, and wish her a wonderful retirement, where I have no doubt, she will be busier than ever.
J. Michael Stahl, CEO
Hilltop Community Resources
Disappointed in Coram
Mr. (Don) Coram: Your endorsement of the new Colorado teachers loan forgiveness and reduction in testing standards law is a great disappointment to me.
These teachers who borrowed money to go to college agreed to pay this money back with interest when they borrowed it.
Secondly, the idea of lowering teacher standards does not make sense. If you lower their standards, the standards of the students will drop also. With lower standards for the teachers, why not lower the standards for doctors, airline pilots, truck drivers, police officers, etc.?
That way, everyone gets a high-paying job with lower expectations. This will give every participant a trophy for just showing up.
If you want to be a pilot but can’t pass the physical, not a problem. Want to be a policeman, but have a felony and can’t carry a gun? Not a problem. Want to be a doctor … Well, you get the point.
You have been labeled a RINO and, I believe, quite rightly so. Please reconsider your decision.
Otherwise, where do I sign up for all this free money? There must be a line many miles long. I’m sure there must be someplace to sign my name promising that when I get this “free” money, that I will vote for you.
Tim Carey
Montrose
Water’s dire straits are clear
The “Law of the River” established in 1922, apportioned Colorado River water between Upper and Lower Basin states and is considered an extremely important document in Colorado River Management.
In 1997, a symposium was held with the basic concern of allocation of very scarce water resources among competing interests. The compact “apportioned from the Colorado River in perpetuity to the Upper Basin and the Lower Basin” 7.5 million acre-feet each per year. Not able to work out each state’s allocation, the matter was settled in court. Built into the compact of 1922 was water scarcity. It is the root of most disputes and problems and indeed a driving force for Colorado for decades.
Yet, here it is 2022 and Lake Powell, Lake Mead, Ridgway Reservoir, Blue Mesa and so on, show the effects of the severe drought hitting Western states, especially in Colorado.
So no, the Western Slope does not have time to “investigate” as (Lauren) Boebert stated. As a rancher, Don Coram knows the history, problems, and entire dilemma being faced. He has and continues to fight to keep what limited water rights there are.
After all the Memorial Day celebrations, a reminder from my newest T-shirt: “Without the Farmer (Rancher), You’d be hungry, naked and sober.”
Vote Don Coram.
AJ Smith
Montrose
Challenges facing mothers need real solutions
Several recent writers (Sobieck, Hallenborg, Jones) have made valid comments regarding the need to do more for young mothers.
While I don’t agree that abortion must be an option because of the difficulty of raising a child, I think they bring up pertinent issues needing real solutions.
Most Americans want abortion restricted to the first trimester (12 weeks), while only 28% support allowing abortion in the second trimester, and only 13% in the third. Most European countries limit abortions to fifteen weeks gestation or earlier.
Here’s the problem: the radicals in charge of today’s Democratic party have increasingly embraced unfettered abortion far beyond what even their own party members support.
Schumer’s recent abortion bill would have permitted abortion at any point during a pregnancy right up until birth, demolished parental notification laws, and even wiped-out conscience protections which allow doctors to abstain from performing abortions if they have a moral objection.
These radicals no longer want to frame abortion as a solemn, unfortunate event, but as something to be outright celebrated. They don’t want a woman to describe her abortion as “the most difficult decision I ever made” because that implies a debate about whether the “fetus” (baby) should live.
The abortion industry doesn’t want anyone to imply that abortion is a moral issue at all – that the “fetus” is really a unique life within the woman. Today’s radical Democratic party is perfectly content with having draconian abortion policies more in line with China than anything in the West. They went from “safe, rare, and legal” to totally unlimited abortion — and redefining that as a virtuous and morally neutral act.
Democrats have to ask themselves why their party is so protective of unlimited abortion. When you think about it, abortion extremism is no different from everything else they are doing that is contrary to the beliefs of the majority of party members. Independent thinking Democrats have to get to the point where they realize that absolutely everything Biden has done thus far is contrary to the interests of every working-class American citizen. If and when that occurs, we can have some constructive bipartisan conversations about how to improve issues like giving young mothers the support they need to survive.
Meanwhile, Biden and his handlers are too busy intentionally creating chaos to be concerned about baby formula shortages or affordable child care.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Republicans: Your primary needs you
You should have received your primary ballot by now. Because of Colorado’s “semi-open” primary system, anyone registered as ‘Unaffiliated’ will receive both Democrat and Republican primary ballots and can choose which one to vote.
The Democrats are trying hard to select the Republican candidates by pushing Democrats to change to “unaffiliated” so that they can vote in the Republican primary. One stated goal is to “vote for anyone not named Boebert.” While that is legal, trying to sabotage another party’s primary seems downright reprehensible.
Lauren Boebert is doing a great job for Colorado and the country. In addition to the legislation that she has been instrumental in passing (see boebert.house.gov) she has highlighted a lot of the absurdity that takes place in Congress and the media. I like having an outspoken, turn-over-the-rocks legislator who unabashedly stands up for our rights, and I’m proud to be her constituent. I will vote for her to continue representing us and our conservative values.
The Democratic administration and Congress have done a very poor job of leading this country. Gas prices have skyrocketed and food prices are outrageous, making life increasingly unaffordable for many people. We are providing food, hotel rooms, cross-country transportation, and medical care to the millions of people who are illegally streaming across our borders, while we have veterans living on the street. Crime rates have risen dramatically.
Republicans: don’t let Democrats succeed in picking your candidates. Your vote is badly needed and it does count — but only if you use it. Please return your ballot (I take mine to the courthouse) or vote in person by June 28.
Angie Many
Eckert
Boebert shows her true colors
Lauren Boebert has recently been touting her “achievements,” or rather attempting to convince us that what she has been doing during her time in Congress has actually delivered something for Colorado. She has voted against the Republican majority 22% of the time.
While she has attempted to put forth issues important to District 3 voters she has done so in a combative and aggressive nature. Apparently the louder you posture, the more you put forth violent rhetoric, name calling, manipulative storytelling the greater will be the response from the voters?
At her most recent speech she joked that she prays for Joe Biden’s death, what’s that about? No matter how much you oppose someone stating something like that is dangerous and mean spirited.
Ms. Boebert has a die-hard following who are willing to ignore her antics, her failure to deliver actual meaningful legislation and her grandstanding. Maybe the voters of Garfield County where Boebert owns a business and has long lived know the real Lauren, because in the 2020 election, Boebert lost Garfield County, to Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, 51% to 45%. We have all been treated to the “real” Lauren Boebert for a little too long now and the shine has worn off this candidate the longer she shows us her true colors.
Pam Rule
Montrose