Voting rightsRecently I attended a fundraiser for Jena Griswald here in Montrose.
Upon the arrival to the event, Colorado Public Radio was there asking people how they planned on voting this primary and beyond. As I explained to the reporter, I did and do feel compelled to register unaffiliated to be able to vote against Lauren Boebert.
To be clear, many voters in this state are going through this process to do whatever it takes to get proper representation. Don Coram is not only a better candidate, he has proven himself over and over again as a pragmatic, across the aisle, public servant. If the bar for public service is so low that a person can allegedly misappropriate funds for various uses that are clearly illegal and get away with it, then something needs to change.
I write this editorial in response to personal attacks from random bullies in cyberspace and beyond. While their names are not important, what is important is that as Americans we have much in common. We need to have senators, representatives and others that work for us, not for themselves. Maybe the unaffiliated need to become the third party?
Steven Hallenborg
Montrose
Typical leftistsThere for a moment, I thought the MDP was actually making an effort to restore some balance to its editorial pages with several articles from Rich Lowry. Then, another article by extremist Robert Reich, who is as far left and unhinged as is possible. His point in his May 25 column is that evil billionaires are “drowning democracy in giant campaign donations” to “anti-democracy” Republicans who want to “destroy both democracy and freedom,” and destroy “civil rights, and women’s right to vote.”
I suspect neither the editor nor the publisher of the MDP actually read this garbage before they publish it. Either way, they should be ashamed.
I guess Reich isn’t aware of George Soros pouring billions into left-wing extremist groups intent on replacing our democratic republic with Marxist one-party rule? Or Mark Zuckerberg pouring $400 million into the last election to subvert election laws in several key swing states?
Typical leftist — accuse the opposition of doing exactly what you are doing, and do it with a straight face. What could be more destructive to democracy than the treasonous Russian-Trump collusion hoax that everyone now admits came directly from the top —candidate Hillary Clinton? Or Biden and the puppeteers who control his teleprompter continually playing the blame game and amping up their fear politics to justify himself and his failures?
Now, in addition to having an opinion page skewed to the left, we are seeing articles that are clearly opinions published on the front page as real news. The May 26 article on elections is full of Colorado Sun opinions. As much as the left-wing media wants to portray it otherwise, allegations of election fraud in 2020 are not “conspiracy theories” or “unfounded claims,” as the article repeatedly states. Those are only Colorado Sun opinions better suited for the opinion page.
Here is but one example of coordinated election fraud across multiple states: The documentary “2000 Mules” uses state-of-the-art technology to prove that the 2020 election was at a minimum grossly tainted, if not totally stolen, by means of illegal ballot box stuffing. In Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, there is now hard evidence that thousands of individuals (mules) moved from multiple pro-Biden nonprofits and stuffed multiple drop-boxes with illegal ballots, often in the middle of the night. Some 2,000 mules were documented averaging 38 drop-box visits each, equating to more than enough illegal votes to change the election results.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose
Americans know Biden policies have failedDon Coram must have been encouraged with Biden becoming president by promising to govern as a competent moderate, and then governing totally irrationally as AOC and Bernie Sanders on steroids.
Coram has had unlimited opportunities to let the voters know where he stands on important issues, but has purposely avoided giving them any clue what he actually believes. He knows that as people realize who he really is, he has no chance of being elected in the 3rd Congressional District.
He thinks he can keep attention away from his own views by slandering Lauren Boebert, getting his friends in the Montrose “good-ol-boy” club to tell us what a great rancher he was, and bragging about how well he gets along with Democrats. He also knows that Democrats have figured out that he agrees with them on most issues and can be counted on to support him.
Unfortunately for Coram, most Americans clearly recognize that Biden’s radical “progressive” policies have totally failed.
Big government spending and control do not work. Radical woke progressivism doesn’t work. Sowing racial hatred and animosity doesn’t work. Demonizing and defunding the police doesn’t work. Destroying our domestic fuel production and intentionally making fuels unaffordable doesn’t work. Biden’s incoherent and rudderless foreign policy doesn’t work.
Americans didn’t want to be “transformed” into the unworkable green energy Marxist utopia this administration is attempting, and the last thing voters want now is another Liz Cheney RINO who will facilitate the left’s totally destructive agenda
Coram knows Boebert is the only true conservative in this race who will do everything possible to stop the destruction and fight to get this country back on track. Boebert rates 100% on all conservative scorings (pro-business, pro-life, pro-constitution, etc.) Democrats fear her because she is a threat to their Marxist agenda, while Coram is just another part of that agenda.
People who understand the economy (examples: CEO of JP Morgan Chase, President of Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk, etc.) are predicting the toughest of economic times ahead — an “economic hurricane.” Working class Americans already understand what is going on — in spite of Biden’s happy talk, lies, and finger-pointing. They are in no mood to listen to a Don Coram talk about reaching across the aisle when all they want is to stop this administration from doing more damage.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
FreedomI see “Freedom” on various campaign posters and logos.
What do those people mean when they use that word? From their actions or lack of action it appears they mean “do or don’t do whatever you please.” That has never been acceptable in homes and communities or at the level of whole cultures.
When we need a diversity of possible solutions and politicians willing and able to work with all the ideas to meet today and hopefully tomorrow’s problems, why are we tolerating those whose actions belong in a side show or “real TV” melodrama?
We need both political parties to be engaged to develop the best, workable solutions. But we need the thinking and thoughtful representatives of our country not the noisy,”bad boys (and girls)” who want to put on a show. We have given them their 15 minutes of fame but there is work to be done.
Neil Hauser
Montrose
Coram’s stance on rural health wins physician supportIn the 3rd Congressional District Republican primary there is only one candidate with a comprehensive, smart strategy for reversing the dangerous deterioration of rural health conditions in Western Colorado: State Senator Don Coram.
Our district is massive: 27 counties covering one-half of our state’s land mass, most defined as either “frontier” (six or fewer residents per square mile) or “rural” (no community population over 50,000). The challenge to restoring and assuring timely and continuous medical care is daunting.
We face staffing shortages that are severe at almost every level of care, and may soon be approaching collapse in some of these communities. The math is straightforward: Without help, sustaining some health care facilities and the health care teams who work there will not be possible. But when a hospital or rural clinic closes or limits capacity, the care that is subsequently diverted and delayed or even denied will end up miles, even counties away in another Emergency Department, almost always in worse condition. Some will simply not make it there.
Rural health is across the board worse than urban Colorado; higher rates of teen pregnancy, higher rates of drug dependence and alcoholism, higher rates of untreated or under-treated chronic diseases, higher rates of preventable illnesses and deaths. Many of our patients tend to be older, sicker, and without everyday resources to get better.
Rural Colorado cannot survive, much less prosper, without reasonable support for their health care communities. Senator Coram’s health care plan will direct federal resources to workforce support, starting with loan forgiveness and other incentives to recruit physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals to our under-served communities. His plan supports Medicare and Medicaid reforms that assure quality and continuity of care and economically viable, safe facilities, especially for our elderly and veteran populations.
As our Congressman, Don Coram will take his thoughtful, principled approach to problem solving from his tenure in the Colorado General Assembly to Washington, where they could benefit from a healthy dose of evidence-based, civil debate and professionalism.
We respectfully urge you to be sure to vote on or before June 28. And if health care matters to you, vote for the only choice that has a rational, workable plan. Don Coram.
Physicians For Coram
Adam Baker, MD, Grand Junction; Gayle A. Frazzetta, MD; Enno Heuscher, MD, Cedaredge; Sarah Judkins, MD, Montrose; Timothy R. Judkins, MD, Montrose; Katie Mckee-Cole, MD, Grand Junction; Mindy Miller, MD, Montrose; Jeffrey Oster, DPM, Alamosa; Ellen Price, DO, Fruita; Collin Sharp, MD, Montrose; Vineet Singh, MD, Montrose; Robert Tonsing, MD, Pueblo; Mary Vader, DO, Montrose; William Weathers, MD, Glenwood Springs.