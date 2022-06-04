How many more?
I think that it is beginning to be obvious where the nonsense we hear and read about gun violence is heading. I don’t know how many more children must be murdered before it happens, but there is something happening quietly … a silent majority is coalescing, if you will. I saw this happen once before, and it was instrumental in bringing our involvement in Vietnam to an end.
We’ve been waiting way too long for some leader to find the words that will bring all parties to a table, but that word isn’t going to come from those we elected to solve all our problems for us, and it never will.
It was always up to us.
Unless the sensible members of the gun-owning community can join in with the rest of society, looking honestly for limitations on the availability of firearms, they will suffer for the insanity of the NRA and its followers. If the NRA had been active in the days of Prohibition we would all be dodging bullets from submachine guns today.
But do the NRA’s excesses truly represent the person who simply loves to hunt or shoot targets and owns a couple of rifles and perhaps a shotgun? I doubt it.
What need is there for civilians to own modified military equipment? What need is there for magazines of greater capacity that, say, six cartridges or shells?
What is coming will likely be an overreaction, because that is how these things usually go, and those of you who care about gun ownership may well find yourselves wishing you had stepped forward while you had the chance.
But how many more children must be murdered before that happens?
Jon Flom
Montrose
Unaffiliated voters have power in the primary
Unaffiliated voters have power in the primary! Where does this power come from? By having more registered unaffiliated voters than Democrats and Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District. According to the Secretary of State’s website, as of May 1, 2022, there were 120,391 registered Democrats; 151,597 registered Republicans and 206,234 unaffiliated voters. We are in the driver’s seat!
With power comes responsibility and I believe the responsible choice for those of us in this largest voting sector is to fill out the GOP ballot to ensure that election deniers like Lauren Boebert, Tina Peters and Ron Hanks don’t get through to the General Election ballot.
This is our opportunity to make Lauren Boebert a member of the “One-Termers Club” where she can join fellow members Donald Trump, Cory Gardner and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. Let’s do this!
By voting for Don Coram, Pam Anderson and others on the GOP ticket who are well-qualified, reasonable people who don’t believe the “big lie” we can ensure a general election that moves candidates forward who reflect the integrity of our democracy, follow the constitution, and who represent all their constituents.
Clare Hydock
Delta
Is Coram truly a Republican?
This primary, Don Coram is running for the 3rd Congressional District.
Is he truly a Republican? When he spoke to the Montrose County GOP Central Committee last year, he said they were not his constituents and that the “R” next to his name stood for “rural.” He didn’t define “rural,” so we’re not sure who he really represents.
If the Central Committee isn’t part of his constituents, then who is? Are any CD3 Republicans his constituents?
My friend emailed Coram about SB19-1032 (sex-ed bill). She asked why any Republican would sponsor a bill that sexualizes our children and gives schools the parents’ job. He told her to contact a Colorado Christian University (CCU) lobbyist to confirm they supported the bill. She spoke with the Centennial Institute director at CCU. He said the lobbyist knew the school didn’t support the bill, but made every effort to amend it. The lobbyist database shows this lobbyist neither opposed nor supported the bill; instead, she and CCU were waiting on amendments. Incidentally, the 2019 Centennial Institute Scorecard gave Coram a red mark indicating disapproval of his actions regarding SB19-1032.
Coram claimed he talked with former U.S. Congressman Bob Schaffer about SB19-1032, and claimed Schaffer supported it. When someone checked with Schaffer, he did not support the bill nor did he speak with Coram.
Should Coram represent our district? The only constituent he seems to care about is himself. Look at his voting record and judge for yourself (tinyurl.com/yc3pc3h5).
Debbie Daniels
Montrose
Dems voting for Coram will be mistake
Some Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District have changed to unaffiliated as a method to vote against Lauren Boebert in the primary. I am a registered Democrat, I am absolutely opposed to Boebert, but Dems should not vote in the Republican primary. Democrats must focus fully on electing someone who can beat Boebert.
Boebert’s opponent in the primary is Don Coram, a reasonable bipartisan state legislator. But he won’t beat Boebert. She has $4 million in the bank and national support. Coram has less than $100,000 and is unknown.
Boebert beat Scott Tipton by 10,000 votes in the 2020 Republican primary and it’s likely she’ll get more votes this time from her base. So, that means at least 15,000 unaffiliated would need to vote for Coram. That’s a massive amount of votes in a primary.
By voting for Coram, Democrats also send a terrible message to actual independent/unaffiliated voters. This election will hinge on independents — the largest block of voters in the 3rd CD. They need to know that Dems are firmly behind the Democratic nominee. A lot of independents don’t like Boebert.
Boebert can be defeated. She beat Diane Mitsch-Bush by 51% to 45 %t. But Mitsch-Bush chose not to campaign because of COVID and still gathered nearly 200,000 votes.
Dems must put all our effort — and money — into winning the 3rd CD. That work starts with Democrats voting for Democrats in the primary. We can beat Boebert/Trump!
Joe Lewandowski
Durango
Is there an expectation of valor?
Do citizens have an expectation of valor from cops? Is valor a fundamental duty requirement? Can cops who fail to protect children be summarily fired or are they protected by the protocols that provide them refuge at the expense of the public?
Protocols must be re-examined to make them support the public over the police.
Charles Zimmerman
Montrose
Support candidates who understand water
Colorado has been declared a national disaster state so farmers can quality for federal loans as they may not be able to water their crops this year. Our drought/water issues here in Colorado are a top priority and concern for all citizens.
I would like to invite all registered voters in the upcoming primary to vote for a candidate that can at least name the seven states that share the water in the Colorado River without having to refer to prepared notes.
Just saying!
Kathy Riggle
Montrose
Coram can git ‘er done
The season of mistruths, casting of disparaging character assassinations and outright anti-American ideas are being spread by some in Congress.
(Lauren) Boebert comes to mind when thinking of such congresspeople. QAnon (Trump, Boebert, Green, Hawley, Gates, Epstein, McConnell, Jordan, and the big one, Matt Gaetz, for just a few) is spreading lies and hatred among the less educated.
(Don) Coram, on the other hand, is an upstanding community leader. Straightforward with his attitude, but also a truthful American and a concerned Coloradan who wants the best of America for us.
Remember, Coram can ‘’git ‘er done’’ without a gun!
John Alford
Montrose