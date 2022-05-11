There has been a lot of fear mongering over “Critical Race Theory,” followed by legislation to ban CRT in early grades.
First of all, it is not being taught in early grades but only in graduate school! I think most of these right wing conservatives don’t even know what CRT is. CRT is a movement by a collection of activists and scholars interested in studying and transforming the relationship among race, racism and power. They try to understand our social situation and how society organizes itself along racial lines and hierarchies and how to transform it for the better.
My daughter teaches kindergarten and she laughed at the thought of such a complex subject being taught in the early grades of school. Of course the right wing has turned it into something that it is not. Obviously they think it is about teaching the terrible things this country has done like slavery, lynchings, the near extinction of the Native Americans, the violence perpetrated against those fighting for Civil Rights, unjust wars, the invasion of the US Capitol and so on.
My feeling is that they really do not want any of our countries failings to be taught to our children. The only way we improve as a country is to face the mistakes we have made and not allow them to happen again. Germany has the right idea. Germany makes it mandatory that the Holocaust is taught in the schools. It includes visits to the concentration camps, where millions of Jews were gassed, and Holocaust museums too. Yet the kids are not damaged; they’re strengthened matured and humbled. We are not a perfect country! We will be much better facing our faults!