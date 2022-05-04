Earth to Joe Biden
I hope we all feel more comfortable that since Twitter may now allow conservative as well as liberal views, our fearless leader Joe Biden now has a “Disinformation Tsar” to protect us from “disinformation.”
Sounds similar to Soviet news services such as Tass or Pravda. For those too young to remember, Tass and Pravda are news agencies started in the Soviet Union to tell the views of the Communist Party. Kind of like the fox watching the hen house.
If the Fourth Estate (media) did their job in telling the truth instead of their personal views and opinion, we wouldn’t need to have our socialist (communist) government to tell us their “version of truth.” The job of media is to keep an eye on the government and tell the reader (or viewer) the real truth. Media should not be partisan. What happened to pure journalism?
Earth to Joe Biden. Seems it be more suitable to have that “tsar” not be one to have spread some of the biggest political lies of the last five to seven years about Russian Collusion and the Hunter Biden laptop, if we are to believe what they say.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
What about our roads?
If we halt all exploration for and extraction of fossil fuels, from where will come the asphalt to repair our roads?
Rick Bleier
Montrose
Left wing is destroying America
The left-wing agenda has resulted in unsustainable inflation, unaffordable energy, spiraling crime, racial hostility, war, and humiliation abroad — and those who deliberately enacted these policies have responded with arrogant defiance. They continue with their “Destroy America” disasters under the cover of false narratives and misinformation spread by the Democratic Party and their media echo chambers.
That same misinformation campaign also has the faithful believing there was no election fraud in 2020. The fact that leftist elites repeat a thousand times that there was no election fraud means absolutely nothing.
Efforts to prove widespread voter fraud in court were mostly dismissed without hearing evidence. Outside of court, the FBI refused to investigate, despite evidence from thousands of eyewitnesses. (This is the same justice department that targeted the “insurrectionists” parents resisting the Louden County School Board).
Leftists cannot hide the fact that Mark Zuckerberg spent $400 million to subvert the election laws in several key swing states. Leftists can also no longer deny that they suppressed the corruption revealed in Hunter Biden’s laptop pre-election.
They want to hide the results of various local investigations revealing such things as more votes being counted than the number of supporting mail-in envelopes, and videos of the counting being mysteriously erased.
At a minimum, it cannot be denied that many very questionable practices and actions were implemented in key battleground states with very slight margins of victory for Biden.
Knowing that current Democrat policies are totally unworkable, Democrats have determined to import new voters through an invasion at our southern border and to create an ever-increasing, permanent underclass dependent on government welfare.
The left’s goal is to federalize elections and change the rules to make it easier for them to cheat.
The polls verify that there is overwhelming support – across party and racial lines – for the common-sense measures contained in Republican electoral integrity initiatives. In spite of that, Democrats are redoubling their efforts to undermine electoral integrity through, for example, the elimination of voter ID requirements and other protections against abuse.
A majority of Americans have serious doubts about whether the 2020 presidential election was “fairly and constitutionally decided.” The left should seriously consider what will happen when a significant portion of the electorate believes that a fair election is no longer possible because the system is permanently rigged to keep an unpopular party in power.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose