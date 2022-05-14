The problems with SB22-153
The Colorado House of Representatives recently held a hearing on SB22-153, Internal Election Security Measures. From the title of the bill, one might assume that this bill would increase the security of Colorado’s elections.
However, as most bills sponsored by Democrats go, this bill gives more power to the state and undermines the authority of our local county clerks and voters of Colorado.
Section 10 of SB22-153 requires that elections in Colorado be tabulated on electromechanical voting systems. Representative Ron Hanks, who is running for US Senate and deserves your vote, gave an excellent presentation on the unsecured nature of these electronic voting systems. Ron served in our US Military and was a security expert. He pointed out that the Dominion systems are made in China and have wireless capability that connects them to the internet.
Section 11 of SB22-153 prohibits a county from creating an image of the hard drive of any voting system component. Tina Peters of Mesa County, who is running for Secretary of State and deserves your vote, had an image of the hard drive of the Mesa County Dominion machine created before a trusted build directed by the state. The image did not expose voter information but it did prove that votes were tampered with during elections in Mesa County and that data was overridden during the trusted build.
Representative Mark Baisley gave a compelling statement regarding hard drive imaging. He said vote tabulating machines should perform only three functions — scanning, tabulating, and adjudication. If these were the only functions that electronic voting machines were performing there would be no security risk with creating an image of the hard drive. It would however bring accountability to the voting machines.
At the end of the hearing, the Democrats who hold the majority, unfortunately, voted to pass SB22-153. In light of this, the citizens of Colorado will need to do our part to increase the integrity of our upcoming elections. Please, do not vote early, do not mail your votes, and do not use drop boxes. Instead, vote in-person on election day, or if that is not possible drop off your completed ballot at your county clerk’s office on Election Day.
Jennifer Gregg
Montrose
What the abortion controversy is really about
It’s not about the babies. If it were, we’d see pro-lifers actually supporting live babies. They do the opposite. They fight a social safety net with every fiber of their being. And for the same reason they want to abolish abortion: once a woman has a baby, she becomes far more likely to be dependent on a man for income, for survival for her and that child. They know a mother will tolerate abuse and male tyranny in all its forms if she must to feed and protect her kids. As do women all over the globe.
It’s independent women, those who do not need a man for economic security, that they fear. For those women are more likely to question male superiority, compete for their jobs, and refuse their invitations for sex, marriage, and submissiveness.
So let’s get clear about why the Republican party opposes abortion. It’s to keep women in the dependent, subservient role they’ve occupied for millennia and to shore up the eroding ground beneath patriarchy.
Let’s hope that what we’re seeing in the growing extremism of the far right is the death throes of that patriarchy. That the dinosaur feels the crumbling earth beneath its claws, threatening its very being, and lashes its tail violently in protest. Our job is to make sure that its thrashing doesn’t kill us all.
For it’s not just abortion rights at stake. It’s the whole system of greed, domination, glorified violence, and hierarchical rights that’s at stake.
When we allow men to believe they have the right to control women’s bodies, we endorse their belief that those with power should dominate those without. It justifies the despoliation of not just women, but of all people outside the inner sanctum, even of the earth itself.
Patriarchy has always resulted in poverty and pain for most of the world’s population. But today, if we allow this toxic value system to prevail, we invite not only autocracy but severe environmental destruction. The earth is suffering from the rape visited on her from our greed, our willingness to violate even our own mother in our quest for more, more, more.
It’s time to draw the battle line against this insistence on the right of the powerful to stick it to those without, of the frantic grab for mastery, no matter the cost. And abortion rights are a good place to start.
Paula James, Ph.D., J.D.
Ridgway
Fed up with disrespect
We’re fed up. Fed up with the rampant disrespect that has become a nasty disease of pandemic proportions in election campaigns over the last few years. Fed up with the negative rhetoric. Fed up with the allegations of corruption. Fed up with the holier than thou moral stance.
Publishers of the vile allegations are all too often the guilty party, attempting to cover personal flaws. Supporters and handlers are often blinded by a feverish desire to win over the necessity to display the statesmanlike integrity our nation is severely lacking.
We are expected to vote for a candidate who professes to possess the higher ground while denigrating the very soul of an opponent. As a human race, no one is perfect, but it seems unfathomable that we can be gaslighted to elect someone who intentionally spreads negativity rather than touting their own merits to succeed.
Good families teach respect; that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Kindness and courtesy are paramount for any society to thrive. We are concerned for our nation. Love of our fellow man and our country seems to be lost down a hollow hole of hatred.
It’s becoming apparent that any legislator or would-be legislator at any level that postulates a hate ridden, negative campaign should be given a wide berth.
That pretty snake in the grass, may possess the venom that poisons us.
Think twice, because you only get one vote And we, together, have only have one nation and we must preserve it or face the reality of failure on our watch.
Pam and Ron Brown
Montrose
Mandates
It occurs to me that if the government can force a woman to give birth to a child she doesn’t want then it can certainly force folks to take a vaccine that they don’t to take.
Robert Noah
Montrose