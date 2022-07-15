Boebert wants a Christian state religion?In an address last week to an evangelical church Rep. Boebert declared that “The church is supposed to direct the government …” and that the doctrine of separation of church and state is not in the Constitution.
Since I’m sure Boebert does not want to gain the reputation for being all talk and no action with a short attention span, I think she should follow up this serious statement with a genuine plan of action. I’m sure her supporters and fans would be delighted to hear more from her on this issue.
Are you going to propose a constitutional amendment to rescind the 1st Amendment prohibition of an established religion? Have you considered how to handle the vicious struggle for power and money that would immediately break out among the more than 300 different denominations, with each one claiming to be the “true” religion? You would probably have to have a “supreme Christian authority,” a kind of Christian Ayatollah, with the final say on all political and religious questions. The elected president and legislatures would then have to submit their proposed laws to this Ayatollah to ensure that they conform to Holy Scripture.
Looking further ahead, to preserve the purity of your Christian theocracy, wouldn’t you have to limit the vote to Christians with a certificate of belief from their pastor or bishop?
And surely a state church would demand a “church tax” to be paid by all Americans, regardless of their belief or non-belief, to generously support the Christian clergy, Christian schools, and their houses of worship.
Finally, since a Christian state religion would claim to take its authority directly from God, and God may not be criticized, I assume you would want to enforce strict laws against blasphemy.
However, getting what you wish for may not be such a good thing for you, because the Bible clearly states that a woman may not have any authority over a man. So if your Christian nation ever comes to pass, you may be out of a job!
Al Read
Montrose
Putin’s plan for pawnsATTENTION to all people who love the United States:
There are several local people writing endlessly long angry letters to the editor: they attack Democrats and liberals, and also Republicans and Conservatives with whom they do not agree.
I believe that they do not see that this is Putin’s plan for pawns, to divide the United States. The victorious side will be weakened … and easier for Putin to defeat.
I wish these people would use their energy to unite our country, instead of their anger and distortion of truth to divide and weaken the United States.
You are my opponent, not my enemy. Putin is our enemy.
“I hope someday you’ll join us;
And the world will live as one.”
What are you doing to save our democracy?
For your children and grandchildren?
Be aware of Putin’s plan for pawns.
Jerome Waler
Montrose
An amazing amount of harmIt amazes me how much harm one person can do, especially if you are the president of the United States.
In a short 1-1/2 years, Biden’s policies have lead to a more dangerous world. Immediately up on taking office, any executive order President Trump made was immediately reversed, whether good or bad. The Keystone Pipeline was canceled and energy policies were tightened, slowing US energy production, leading to a worldwide energy crisis, a major cause of inflation.
Instead of enforcing authorized laws from Congress, Biden (or his Obama handlers) are picking and choosing laws they want to enforce. Our southern border is being invaded; not only by people, but drugs. Since Border Patrol is busy, the drug problem is out of hand and thousands are dying of fentanyl overdoses. Much of that fentanyl is produced by China, so China is indirectly invading our borders. The drug cartels are making millions, by drugs and human smuggling.
Biden bailed out of Afghanistan leaving hundreds of thousands of weapons, US citizens and allies. This showed weakness to Russia. Biden and Obama did little to Russia when Russia took Crimea. Russia saw a chance to take Ukraine (or more) and may cause a worldwide famine.
Biden has tried to invalidate the Supreme Court when it doesn’t agree with his positions and has encouraged demonstrators to try to intimidate justices and their families. This is against the law, which his attorney general is not enforcing.
The “Green New Deal” might be good goal, if the technology was available. While Biden encourages electric vehicles when much electricity is produced by coal, oil and gas which he wants to eliminate. There is no available commercial technology to store wind and solar produced electricity. Rolling blackouts are occurring since there is limited access on the electrical grid.
Since much energy is not produced here, Biden is begging enemies and dictators to produce more oil. We can look to Europe to see what happens when you do not control your own energy and buy from your enemies. Europe may be in even a worse case this winter, if Russia turns off its pipelines to them.
Even Democrats are turning on him and his policies. Some because his policies have not gone far enough and others that see his devastation on our economy and the world.
Ed Moreland
Montrose