How will we heat and light our homes?
If we halt all exploration for and extraction of fossil fuels, how will we heat and light our homes when “the sun don’t shine and the wind don’t blow?”
Rick Bleier
Montrose
Could we just go back?
I suppose most have heard the old joke that if you play a country song backwards you get your wife, house, car, and so on back.
Could it happen with our current government? Maybe we could play the Biden Administration’s record backwards and we could get all the things we have lost since the pandemic and transfer of administrations back.
We could have a stable economy, reasonable supply chain, secure border and be self sufficient on energy. Donald Trump may have had an obnoxious personality, but the Russians and Chinese feared us and we had a decent future. How much does America wish we could have a do over of the 2020 election? I know I would.
Of course my vote would not have changed. Everybody knew Biden was a disaster but the majority of media didn’t report fair and balanced and now we have this. Another corrupt family benefiting at the expense of the United States. Do not forget this come the fall election.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Bluegrass is also water-hungry
This is a belated response to the reader who was concerned about excessive water usage and new water parks in Phoenix. I agree that this might not be the best use of water in prolonged drought years, but let’s look in our own backyards at a huge water hog that affects all beings downstream — bluegrass! Those pretty green oceans of lawn are not sustainable or earth friendly because of their huge need for water and also because they are fossil fuel hogs.
Bluegrass is a cool season grass that thrives in spring and fall but needs 44 inches of water a year, and here we get 8. To make it survive our hot summers it must be irrigated frequently and fertilized with fossil fuel fertilizers. Lawn chemicals are petroleum products that take energy to make and they never disappear. They become water pollutants all the way downstream.
We feed it to keep it green and growing and then — guess what? It needs to be mowed. With a high-polluting lawn mower engine that runs on fossil fuels.
Leaving the clippings on the lawn helps feed the new grass blades. Composting or using the clippings as mulch is good, depending on the chemical load they carry. Dumping the clippings into a single use plastic (fossil fuel) bag and dumping it in the trash makes a stinky mess in the landfill and probably contributes to the methane load in the dump. Hauling it to a composting facility costs money and more fossil fuel for the car.
There are many alternatives to a bluegrass lawn. There are other grasses and low growing plants that are not such resource hogs and can be an attractive ground cover. Low water shrubs and flowers can attract birds and pollinators. Rock and yard art can be quite attractive.
When we limit our irresponsible use of bluegrass then we have the right to complain about the way other communities use water in ways we disapprove of.
Kathie Johnson
Montrose
Life is a gift
The development of a new human life is an amazing process. With scientific techniques, we can now see the little one growing inside the mother’s body with great detail.
It all begins as soon as the 23 chromosomes from each parent unite. The American College of Pediatricians reports, “The predominance of human biological research confirms that human life begins at conception…”
At that moment, the traits of the unborn baby are determined — the eye and hair color, blood type, sex, personality, and talents. After just three weeks, the heart starts beating. At 12 weeks, the baby is already sucking his or her thumb.
It’s a wonderful privilege to be a mother, and participate in the development of this newly created life.
Our U.S. Constitution declares that all of us “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Since life comes from our Creator, it’s not a human’s right to take another’s life (unless God allows it, mostly in judgment to protect others).
God created the family as the basic unit of society. The ideal is for a man and woman to make a commitment to one another in marriage, and then to have children and raise them in this loving, nurturing environment.
But even if the circumstances of a child’s conception are not ideal, the results can be turned around into a positive experience. Our government provides medical and financial assistance. Pregnancy centers offer free services, including pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, medically accurate relevant videos, a supportive client advocate, free baby clothes and furniture. If adoption is desired they can help arrange this.
There is also help for women who have had an abortion, and need healing for the emotional repercussions.
No matter what the circumstances are, both mother and child are precious, and deserve support. Life is a gift!
Sandy Anderson
Montrose
Threats to foundational freedoms must stop
The First Amendment of the Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...”
The U.S. has secular laws, as designed by our founding fathers. Secular law is based solely on logic, empathy, and reason. Religious laws are based on supernatural revelation/guidance.
In 2008 Colorado voters rejected life beginning at conception. Most Americans agree, as Roe v Wade asserts, that abortion is a right of the mother until the fetus is viable, currently assessed at 23 weeks.
Recent laws against all abortions are religious; a breach of our Constitution. What’s next, a Christian version of Sharia law?
We already see laws encouraging friends and neighbors to spy and report attempted abortions. Some state governments are considering spying to find people seeking abortions in another state. Do we want government and neighbors spying on us?
Threats to America’s foundational freedoms must stop!
Teri Hauser
Montrose
Praise for first responders, dispatch
I have to give a shout out to the first responders and even Amber at dispatch with the Simms Fire. I am the owner of BrightStar Care of Grand Junction/Montrose Colorado.
We have a client located up on Government Springs Road and had to evacuate the client and needed assistance. The crew was able to help get the client into one of our caregiver’s vehicle and get the client to safety. Amber was a huge help when contacting her with where we needed to take the client. This has been stressful time for everyone involved, but having a small community does pay off.
Stacie Jeffers
Montrose