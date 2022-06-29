What about asphaltic bitumen?
If we halt all exploration for and extraction of fossil fuels, how will we produce asphaltic bitumen which is employed in the manufacture of roofing felts, waterproof papers, pipeline coatings, and electrical insulation?
Rick Bleier
Montrose
Recent SCOTUS rulings contradict on states’ rights
I don’t get it. If life is so sacrosanct that the Supreme Court can ban abortions, why did they decide that New York State’s law against concealed carry guns was unconstitutional? Both decisions, made in the last few days, conflict with each other.
Their first decision struck down New York’s law that bans concealed carry. We are already a nation with the highest proportion of gun owners in the world.
Many states, especially those with very high homicide rates, abhorred the decision.
Gun rights’ supporters, of course, believe that the changed laws will result in lower homicide rates, since now anybody who lives in a city like Chicago or New York will be reluctant to murder anyone else, fearful that some other gun-toting vigilante will pull his weapon and exact “immediate justice.” What the changed law is going to do, of course, is to turn these cities, and others like them, into even more dangerous war zones.
The second law overturns the decision the court made almost 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade guaranteeing a woman’s right to seek an abortion. Both decisions illustrate a singular insensitivity to social pain and suffering. Many states rushed to ban abortion, as this ruling was announced. Both decisions affect the black and other poor communities more than other communities.
One has to wonder if those women old enough to remember can recall what sorts of abortions women were forced to perform on themselves. Self-aborting procedures often resulted in painful injuries and sometimes death. Abortion providers who often were performing them illegally left a woman bleeding and without any aftercare.
In the first decision, the court struck down states’ rights; in the second, they affirmed states’ rights. Both decisions exhibit a degree of callousness and insensitivity. They also reveal an institutional prejudice against communities of color.
Raye Highland and Bill Brown
Montrose
Print media is valued; concert was a hit
I want to thank you for publishing the article last Thursday for the Joshua Messick concert, held this past Saturday, June 25, Upstairs at Precedence.
We had a full house with the largest attendance for that beautiful venue and much of the credit goes to the newspaper with both the article and on the front page, the small picture of him playing. I am so thrilled at how many people that I did not recognize mentioned to me that they came because of the newspaper coverage.
In this day of so much being on social media, I am one of those, as are many of the music fans, who still appreciate reading a print newspaper. I hope you never give up on a paper edition as there is still great value in our community to keep in touch with all the many interesting and fun things to do.
I was really concerned to have a good turn out to hear this amazing musician, as he is truly unique not only in the hammer dulcimer world, but as a contemporary composer that needs to be seen in person to really appreciate. I heard so many good comments from those who attended and I want to thank everyone who came. If you weren’t able to be there, or perhaps didn’t know about it, the good news is he really wants to return, and I will let the newspaper know for sure when we have another date.
Another feature I always read in the paper is the Coming Up Section, and that coverage helped as well.
With gratitude,
Robin Freed
Montrose