Mature representatives needed
Have you noticed all the Boebert signs that have popped up on our easements? They were placed there by paid workers of Boebert’s team, not loyal supporters. Who in their right mind would vote for her, after she has shown her colors (red, only), with her immature, teenaged attempts to be pertinent?
We need faithful, mature and honest representatives, not a showboat like Trump, Boebert and the Republican clown squad. Truth is not what we believe, but what is true. Remember, Coram can get it done without a gun. He is not a fascist. He is not a Trumper. He is for the betterment of Colorado, not the worst, as Boebert is.
John Alford
Montrose
More praise for HopeWest CEO
Dear Christy: You may not even remember me but I just wanted to add my most sincere thanks for a job well done.
Your leadership, enthusiasm, dedication and vision have combined to produce a superb formula for Hope West. Most of all, your personal example has inspired others to produce the very best of results and, of course, the real beneficiaries are the thousands of patients and their families.
We have all been blessed by your long and steadfast service. May whatever lies in your future be bright and satisfying!
Kelvin Kent
Montrose/Ridgway
Guns and religion no guarantee of safety
In Nancy Pelosi’s secret basement lab they are developing an additive to the COVID vaccine that will make people think logically, which – if it works – would be the end of the Republican Party. Don’t ask for proof because today we can just make stuff up. Here are two more claims that millions of people believe that are also without proof: “more religion will make us safer” and “more guns will make us safer.”
Let’s take religion first. American colonists in the 18th century were highly religious. However, they discovered there was big money in kidnapping Africans and enslaving them. Religion didn’t make things safer for Black people. Church attendance was higher in the 19th century than today, but that didn’t make life safer for Native Americans. Bible-toting settlers couldn’t wait to exterminate those heathen Indians.
Ninety percent of Germans during the 1930s were baptized, Sunday-schooled, and churched Christians, and look at what they did. Finally, it’s an interesting fact that states with high rates of church attendance tend to have high rates of violent crime.
Next, do more guns make us safer? If this were true, Texas, Alaska, Tennessee, and Louisiana, with high gun ownership rates, should be very safe. Sorry — they all have above average violent crime rates, with Alaska twice the U.S. average.
A popular Second Amendment fantasy is the belief that “we need guns to defend our homes and families against intruders.”
Unfortunately, more often children find unsecured guns and kill themselves, siblings, or even the parents. However, locking up the guns is also a problem: “Hey Mr. Burglar, give me a couple minutes while I open the gun safe.”
And what about the many school, church, drive-by, workplace, and mall shootings? Lunatics are even shooting up children’s summer camp! So unless you put you and the kids into body armor whenever you leave the house, you won’t be safe.
One solution to this carnage is an originalist interpretation of the U.S. Constitution. In 1791 when the Second Amendment was adopted, the word “arms” meant single shot flintlock muskets. Therefore, to be truer to the original meaning of the 2nd amendment, you can own a single shot rifle or shotgun with no magazine. This will only be a problem for people who want to murder classrooms of children, not for skilled and responsible hunters.
Al Read
Montrose
January 6 was a putsch
At the January 6 committee hearing, “Republican witnesses on his campaign and in his White House testified that he was not listening to the truth, and those around him who were telling it, and was plotting to stay in power regardless of the costs to his vice president, society or democracy… “
In testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, conservative retired Judge J. Michael Luttig described Trump, his allies and supporters as “clear and present” dangers to democracy.
The use of the word “coup” is incorrectly used when referring to the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”
“Coup d’é tat” is the sudden overthrow of a government by a usually small group of persons in or previously in positions of authority. A takeover.
A “putsch or Putsch” is a sudden attempt by a group to overthrow a government, like an armed group of thugs. This insurrection was an attempted putsch!
I’m concerned about what’s happening with the primary election in Western Colorado and the future of our nation.
Carol Bucy
Montrose
Use your voice; vote in primary
After many years as a Republican I changed to an unaffiliated registration. As an unaffiliated voter we can vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. I challenge all voters to vote in this primary. Please do the research to decide which candidate meets your expectations, and who will best represent your views.
I urge all unaffiliated voters to vote in the Republican primary. The Democratic primary does not have any contested races for state wide offices.
Representative Lauren Boebert has embarrassed this district by her actions and her claims. She does not have the influence in Congress we need. Last year she joked about one of her Muslim colleagues being a terrorist.
Don Coram is a moderate who will not embarrass this district. I believe he will carry our concerns to Washington.
In the GOP primary for Secretary of State, Pam Anderson is an experienced elections official and the only candidate who has rejected conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Tina Peters, by contrast, was arrested for her role in trying to investigate “fraud” in Mesa County. Mike O’Donnell’s website nods to conspiracy theories also, just more politely.
Colorado can do better. We have a voice, use it.
Jim Relyea
Alamosa