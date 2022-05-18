Honesty and integrity
Honesty and integrity. One time long ago, those attributes could have been attributed to the Democratic Party. Today, that once-great party cannot possibly win another election with anything other than fraud.
They are now having to rely on reality-bending propaganda: Biden’s presidency has been a roaring success, but ordinary Americans just aren’t enlightened enough to grasp all he’s accomplished. We are not in an inflation death spiral; violent crime rates are not really through the roof; we did not intentionally set race relations back 50 years: we don’t really advocate teaching 5- to 9-year-olds about sex in public schools, etc.
Because they have no realistic policies, Democrats can now only rely on propaganda and deceit. A few of our local Democrats are realizing that they too have to set their honesty aside if they are to get their way. Several letters to the editor have openly encouraged Democrats to register as unaffiliated so they can vote for Democrat-in-Republican-clothing Don Coram in the Republican primary. They are willing to set their integrity aside because they consider anyone not going along with the insanity to be “unenlightened.” The end justifies the means.
Equally corrupt was the Democrat Colorado legislature dictating that the unaffiliated be allowed to vote in the Republican and Democrat primaries. Allowing a party to choose its own candidates seemed unreasonable to them. That’s kind of like letting the general public vote for the teachers’ union president? Reason doesn’t enter into it.
Democrats thought independents voting in Republican primaries would give them an advantage. Unfortunately for Democrats, most unaffiliated voters have seen the light and now have a highly negative opinion of the extremists in control of the Democratic Party. Being independent thinkers, they are the last to be fooled by the lefts’ propaganda and lies. Most will support strong Republican candidates like Lauren Boebert in the primary and will be the last to vote for a Democrat in the final election.
I don’t really fault the unaffiliated for legally voting in the primary. However, those Democrats who choose to re-register as an independent to be able to vote for “don’t ask me where I stand on issues” Don Coram are only recognizing their party’s desperation and, more importantly, admitting to themselves that they are personally corrupt. They will fit in quite well with the extremists now in control of their party.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Sick, immoral and ignorant
On May 2 Polis signed HB22-1288 into law, following unanimous approval in both chambers of the Colorado legislature.
By granting sex workers, (prostitutes) , immunity from legal charges ostentatiously to stop crimes such as trafficking.
If they think this is a way to save money or get around the idiocy of defund the police … well they have committed an injustice by shifting the cost and burden and danger for “investigation” onto the people in the state who will be living under legalized prostitution.
This is what Colorado politics has become.
Sick, immoral and ignorant.
You can kill your baby at any stage of pregnancy, pot and mushrooms are legal and now you can be a prostitute. Trust me it’s going to get out of control like everything else.
But we voters still can fix some of this madness by voting for decent politicians before it is too late.
Bob Stollsteimer
Montrose
Pro-life beyond pregnancy?
I want to share my unique perspective on the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade draft opinion. I won’t be speaking about law because I’m not a lawyer. I’ll talk about babies because I am a NICU nurse.
I want to know what we’re going to do for the babies born to people who wanted/needed abortions. Will we provide healthcare for the pregnancy, birth, and childhood? What about parental leave and childcare? Will end-of-life costs be covered for babies not compatible with life? Are we going to restructure the foster care and adoption systems?
If the court goes forward with this opinion, there needs to be a plan to ensure that the babies born to unideal circumstances because of this decision are universally supported. I encourage this publication to challenge those making these decisions to explicitly state how this country will be “pro-life” beyond pregnancy.
Allison Burwell
Montrose
How will we heat and light our homes?
If we halt all exploration for and extraction of fossil fuels, how will we heat and light our homes when “the sun don’t shine and the wind don’t blow?”
Rick Bleier
Montrose
Could we just go back?
I suppose most have heard the old joke that if you play a country song backwards you get your wife, house, car, and so on back.
Could it happen with our current government? Maybe we could play the Biden Administration’s record backwards and we could get all the things we have lost since the pandemic and transfer of administrations back.
We could have a stable economy, reasonable supply chain, secure border and be self sufficient on energy. Donald Trump may have had an obnoxious personality, but the Russians and Chinese feared us and we had a decent future. How much does America wish we could have a do over of the 2020 election? I know I would.
Of course my vote would not have changed. Everybody knew Biden was a disaster but the majority of media didn’t report fair and balanced and now we have this. Another corrupt family benefiting at the expense of the United States. Do not forget this come the fall election.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Bluegrass is also water-hungry
This is a belated response to the reader who was concerned about excessive water usage and new water parks in Phoenix. I agree that this might not be the best use of water in prolonged drought years, but let’s look in our own backyards at a huge water hog that affects all beings downstream — bluegrass! Those pretty green oceans of lawn are not sustainable or earth friendly because of their huge need for water and also because they are fossil fuel hogs.
Bluegrass is a cool season grass that thrives in spring and fall but needs 44 inches of water a year, and here we get 8. To make it survive our hot summers it must be irrigated frequently and fertilized with fossil fuel fertilizers. Lawn chemicals are petroleum products that take energy to make and they never disappear. They become water pollutants all the way downstream.
We feed it to keep it green and growing and then — guess what? It needs to be mowed. With a high-polluting lawn mower engine that runs on fossil fuels.
Leaving the clippings on the lawn helps feed the new grass blades. Composting or using the clippings as mulch is good, depending on the chemical load they carry. Dumping the clippings into a single use plastic (fossil fuel) bag and dumping it in the trash makes a stinky mess in the landfill and probably contributes to the methane load in the dump. Hauling it to a composting facility costs money and more fossil fuel for the car.
There are many alternatives to a bluegrass lawn. There are other grasses and low growing plants that are not such resource hogs and can be an attractive ground cover. Low water shrubs and flowers can attract birds and pollinators.Rock and yard art can be quite attractive.
When we limit our irresponsible use of bluegrass then we have the right to complain about the way other communities use water in ways we disapprove of.
Kathie Johnson
Montrose