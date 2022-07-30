Fanaticism vs. democracy
Three murders, nine attempted murders, one bombing, 20 arsons, eight attempted arsons/bombings, 67 invasions, 621 vandalisms, 5,598 charges of trespassing, two anthrax/botulism threats, 186 assaults, 551 death threats, 166 burglaries, and 110 stalking incidents.
That’s the count of anti-abortion perpetrators’ crimes in the U.S. from 2010 through 2020 (NBC News-Nat. Abortion Federation). These are crimes which may come soon to our area, as Colorado prepares to accommodate out-of-state women and girls seeking reproductive health care. Don’t be naïve and think that these actions will decrease. I am reminded of the old definition of zealot — one who won’t change his mind and won’t let us change the subject.
When we as a nation had a sense of humor, we used to joke that the Democrats wanted to take all our money and give it to the poor, and that Republicans wanted to take all of it and give it to the rich. But in 2022, there is a trend that appears to be turning what was once conservatism into something far more sinister.
The deadly mob at the capitol, the vicious verbal assaults on school boards, election workers and others, several of the recent mass murders, aggressive factions taking matters into their own hands, the belief in sundry election lies motivating the fringe to ignore law and order seems to want to transform the party of Lincoln into the party of threats and violence.
It may be that the best, and probably, the only way to return to a semblance of civility is for voters to reject extremists on both the right and the left, and support the real patriots at the ballot box. If we fail in this endeavor, we may find ourselves living in a theocracy or a dictatorship. And those who study history tell us that democracy, once destroyed, is impossible to restore.
So I’d like to implore voters to think twice before voting for fanaticism and extremism. We do not want to destroy our nation by throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Please reread the Declaration of Independence, then vote instead for equality, rule of law, and not government by despots.
Big or small, it’s competent government that we all want and need. Before the radicals lead us like lemmings off a cliff, we need to restore common sense, competence and reality at all governing levels up and down the ballot. Please vote for candidates who exhibit a desire to serve and preserve our democracy, and not those who seek to tear the house down.
Judy Brock
Montrose
Lowry column rife with ignorant ramblings
After reading the article entitled “The most self-destructive force in the world” written by guest columnist Rich Lowry and published in the “opinion section” of our paper, I had to write a brief response to such a groundless piece of nonsense and his omissions of any empirical, scientific information on climate change.
It was the ramblings of a person with little knowledge of climate science and the hundreds of thousand of scientist (including myself) and technicians that have generated undeniable factual information on our changing climate since the 1950s.
Empirically base studies based on scientific activities such as analyzing trapped air bubbles in ice cores from ice sheets around the world that provide a near continuous record of atmospheric changes dating back more than 11,000 years and some ice cores as old as 800,000 years.
He failed to mention the proven/recorded increase in global temperatures and the increasing acidity of our oceans caused by increasing CO2, or the changing weather patterns, or the increasing rate of melting ice in Antarctica, or the change in the migration patterns of terrestrial and aquatic animal life.
Today’s increasing temperatures and the increasing number of more powerful storms are only the tip of the iceberg. Our generation, like columnist Rich Lowry can bury our heads in the sand but our grandkids and their children will have to deal with a very angry world.
John Hardie (retired geologist)
Montrose
Much more to be done in addressing abuses of Native peoples
Katharhynn’s “from the newsroom,“ comments (July 25 newsletter) about the Pope asking for forgiveness was right on when mentioning the abuse of American Indians.
Unfortunately the abuse continues today in even more insidious ways. Just take a trip through the Navajo Nation and observe Third World conditions or even worse.
If we can send billions of dollars overseas certainly we could and should invest in education, employment training, housing and general living conditions in many reservations.
Such investments as high speed internet, training in its use plus maybe programming and marketable skills allowing those skills to be transported away from the reservation or where they live.
If necessary bring the training to the reservation, provide scholarships, housing and food, counseling, follow-up support.
Ken Henry
Montrose
Who still supports Biden?
Current polling shows that 30% still approve of Biden’s performance and that 12% think our country is on the right track. By every measure, President Biden has been an unprecedented disaster — from Day One. The nightmares of inflation, a border invasion, medical tyranny, broken supply chains, energy supply destruction, flaunting the rule of law, violence, crime, wars, etc. are only too familiar to Americans struggling to pay their bills and feed their families as we slide into a Biden-created recession.
One has to wonder, given the fact that everything Biden has done has been destructive, who are the 30% who still support Biden, and who are the 12% OK with the country’s (downward) direction?
To answer that, one has to understand Biden. It would be logical to conclude that his actions are only due to his corruption and incompetence — that his administration is simply “rudderless and aimless” as one (Democratic) lawmaker recently indicated.
However, even the most incompetent leaders are bound to accidentally get something right in a year and a half. Not so Biden. Biden’s policies are misguided, not unguided. Just because Joe has decided to collide with an iceberg doesn’t mean he isn’t steering the ship.
The Biden White House admitted last week that record-high gas prices are part of a broader goal to usher in their “liberal world order” at America’s expense.
Biden’s goals for America are the exact opposite of Trump’s “America First” policies. He has completely bought into the Marxist idea that America needs to be destroyed in order to implement a socialist “Green New Deal” utopia. To get to that leftist paradise he envisions, he cannot be concerned about the vast majority of the American people or the Constitution.
His base is now made up of environmental extremists, Marxists, anarchists, and those various “victim” groups who have swallowed the liberal lie that someone else is responsible for their failures. Without these sects, Biden’s approval rating would crash to zero.
The Democratic establishment and their media co-conspirators who installed and propped this presidential fraud up will at some point abandon Biden and feign innocence — and attempt to move forward with those same destructive policies no society has ever withstood.
Americans who enabled this disaster by voting for Biden knowing his history of lies and corruption will have to decide if they want to continue ignoring the dark reality of today’s Democratic Party.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose