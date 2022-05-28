Supports Gray for DMEAI am writing to endorse Jacob Gray for DMEA Board of Directors.
I first met Jacob and his wife Sharon at a workshop for local farmers here in Montrose. Over the years, I’ve seen Jacob effectively engage in policy and governance, take the time to understand the nuances of issues and working through complex details and red tape to make real change happen on the ground. For example, Jake worked to change poultry laws in Colorado to improve regulations for small, independent growers who were previously held to the same standards as big agribusinesses like Tyson.
But he didn’t stop there. He stepped up to sit on the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s rule making advisory committee to morph that poultry law into workable policy. This has improved economic opportunities for producers across the state and increased the options available to consumers like me, who want healthy, local food. This work takes patience, collaboration, and solid communication, leadership traits I know Jacob will bring to the DMEA Board of Directors.
Keep an eye out for your DMEA ballot and vote for Jacob Gray.
Robin Lewis
Montrose
Watson for DMEAAs a Montrose native, working with Ken Watson on various projects and scenarios has been my privilege. I fully support Ken Watson’s reelection to the DMEA District 4 seat.
Ken is in tune with the needs of our community; he has his finger on the pulse of Montrose. Ken cares about stable economic growth and how it affects the people residing here. He is a father, a coach, and a concerned citizen.
Ken Watson aims to stabilize the rates paid for energy consumption. He understands that begins with controlling costs within DMEA. His leadership played a role in successfully exiting the power purchase contract with Tri-State. This achievement will impact the price we pay for energy over the next decade.
He is tireless when staying informed and researching options to make thoughtful decisions. He is straightforward, helping those on his team to understand all sides of a problem.
When working with Ken, I could always count on him to enlighten me to other perspectives. He didn’t shy away from the difficult conversations to help my organization choose the right path. Without Ken’s guidance in the early years of my business, we could not have been so successful. I greatly appreciate what he has done for my business and the families I serve.
I fully respect and trust Ken. When the community chooses to re-elect him, I know that he will continue to lead DMEA with honesty and integrity. The accumulation of his experience in business, his understanding of financial sustainability, and his ability to embrace the uniqueness of our community have helped DMEA attain outstanding accomplishments.
I believe he is the best choice for the District 4 seat, and I look forward to the future that he will help shape.
Chrissy Simmons
Montrose
Why I’m voting for Jacob Gray for DMEAJacob is first and foremost a gatherer of perspectives. He is able to put his own perspective on hold in order to put himself in other’s shoes.
Why does he do this? It is because he truly wants to know others in our community. He wants to know why people have the values that they do. He wants to know why people disagree with each other. Above all, he wants what is best for our community in the long run, without sacrificing what needs to be done in the short term.
Jacob, a career farmer, has a strong grasp of the needs of the agricultural communities in our region. He understands supply chains and the effect that energy prices have on a farm operation. Jacob put roots down in our valley as soon as he was old enough to put roots down and has been an active member of the community for over ten years now.
During his tenure as Delta County Farmers Union President, Jacob fought to expand farmer’s rights to process their own livestock. He spent countless hours working with the local organization and traveling to Denver and even Washington D.C. to advocate for our corner of the world and the people who live here.
He truly desires to see our community grow strong while honoring and respecting our area’s past and heritage. He will take in the perspectives of our diverse community and come up with solutions that benefit us all in this changing world. That is why I am voting for Jacob Gray as one of my DMEA board members.
James Lammers
Hotchkiss
Hatred and vitriolI recently finished reading “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. The following quote from President Matt Keating jumped out at me:
“The clouds have cleared the northern New Hampshire night sky. I take a moment to appreciate all those stars, and all those billions of galaxies out there. Some nights, a sight like this fill me with awe – to think of a Creator who put this all together. Other nights, it fills me with despair — to think of that grandeur out there, and yet on this little speck of dust, so much (time) is spent hating and killing.”
I have often had those same thoughts, though not exactly the same words. I do despair at the hatred and vitriol that seems to have overtaken our country, especially in the political realm. Add to the hatred the word fear.
There is so much irrational fear among people in this country: fear of being taken over by “foreigners” or Americans whose skin is darker than theirs. Why do they think that those of us considered “white” are any better than they are?
If one believes in a Creator, didn’t He form all of us? If you take away the color of our skin and just look at our blood, bones, and internal organs, there is no difference. We are all made up of the same ingredients, so to speak. How does one ever change the mind of someone who is so hateful, especially when that hate is based on fear and misinformation?
Interestingly, I received a hate-filled letter this week from a person who writes me periodically when he/she doesn’t like what I say in my letters to the editor. It was mailed to the wrong address, but a neighbor gracefully brought it to me. My name was incorrect. The last name is von Helms, so Holly Helms does not exist in Montrose. This person scribbled “LIAR” across a copy of the letter and addressed me as Holly Von BS’er, adding that I am twisted and lying and a moon bat and Little Chicken. To me sending something anonymously is one of the biggest indications of cowardice as is using script of a second grader to hide his/her identity. I wish this person would come out of the shadows and meet me face-to-face.
We might find that we have a few things in common, ya think?
Holly von Helms
Montrose
Vote for CoramRemember the $1,400 stimulus payment we received as part of the American Rescue Plan? I was happy to get it. For many it meant the difference between paying rent during the pandemic and facing
eviction. Our representative, Lauren Boebert, voted against it.
What about HR2471, the bill that provided money for Colorado’s rural community health centers, education, law enforcement, and compensation to farmers whose livestock were killed by wolves? Boebert voted against it.
And the bill to support U.S. veterans dying from toxic exposure to burn pits? Boebert voted against it.
By contrast, when Don Coram was our state senator, he sponsored legislation to fund law enforcement, improve access to health care, protect our ground water, support firefighters, and hire more teachers.
Ballots will soon be mailed for the June 28 Republican primary.
Vote to support our police, firefighters, teachers, and veterans.
Vote for Don Coram.
Philip Riffe
Hesperus
Boebert should not be reelectedThe American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Western Slope for infrastructure, law enforcement, transportation, housing and more.
Sadly, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-CD3, voted no to all of this funding.
Boebert, also voted no to a bill that caps out-of-pocket payment for monthly insulin to $35. She voted no on the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act, and no to honoring our PACT Act, to ensure medical care to veterans who were exposed to hazardous materials. She also voted no to emergency funding for baby formula. Fortunately, they all passed anyway.
None of her bills have crossed the finish line.
The Western Slope is experiencing a 22-year-old megadrought. Farmers and ranchers are cutting back on crops and herds, not knowing what their share of scarce water sources will be. Family businesses have closed or are struggling to stay open.
Don Coram is running against Boebert in the Republican primary for her seat. Coram was born and raised in Montrose, Colorado, on a family farming and ranching operation, so he understands the challenges facing people on the Western Slope and Pueblo.
Coram has been representing the southern part of the Western Slope in the State Legislature since January 2017. Most importantly, he’s been able to work with others to get things done for our communities.
Let’s make Boebert a one-term error and elect someone who will do the work. Vote for Don Coram in the Republican primary for Colorado House District 3.
Tustin Amole
Cortez
Leadership matters“Boebert is a seditionist, and she has committed an unforgivable violation of the public trust. Every day she purports to represent Colorado in the hallowed House chamber, which she so desecrated in her first days as a congresswoman, is an insult to her home state. The speech she delivered on Jan. 6, a day that forever will be remembered as among the darkest in the country’s history, testifies to her role in dimming the lights on American democracy.” Quentin Young, Colorado Newsline Jan. 21, 2021 (https://tinyurl.com/newslineboebertlife).
Colorado Congressional District 3 (CD3) has a problem. Our lack of leadership in Congress impacts not only the constituents of CD3, but has a significant impact on federal governance.
Fortunately there’s a solution. The primary election on June 28 provides an opportunity for change and renewed leadership. As a semi-open primary state we all have an opportunity to vote for change. A coalition of moderate Republicans and unafilliated voters will be the drivers of that change.
Leadership matters. On June 28, let’s vote for change.
Jeff and Thalia Oster
Gunnison