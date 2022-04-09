It seems to me that there has been a lot of finger-pointing about who used inside knowledge about the hospital’s plans to expand, to create a business plan for the competition.
Mrs. (Dr. Heidi) Dragoo has been mentioned. (City Manager) Bill Bell has been mentioned. Our doctors have been mentioned. Much speculation.
Do you all recall that Quorum Health Resources LLC had a management contract with the hospital until Dec. 31, 2020? Therefore, QHR had a representative at every one of our hospital board meetings before that date.
When I was on the hospital board, the CEO and the CFO were employees of QHR. Do I not recall correctly that QHR is a major player in the proposed Colorado Outdoors Medical Center? I wonder whether MRH might have an action against QRH for using insider knowledge after the contract was broken.
One of the duties of the directors of the hospital is to grant privileges to the doctors who practice there. It is very rare that the board takes an action which is not recommended by the medical staff.
I wonder though, in this case, if the board were to set a policy which removed privileges from anyone practicing at the new center, whether that would affect the profitability projections of the new center enough for them to drop the idea before investing a lot of money to build such a facility.
Being a board member of MRH is not a trivial task. Nor is it a paid position. There may only be one board meeting a month, but there is a lot of homework and committee work, not to mention continuing education, an enjoyable part of the job. While I do not agree with all of their decisions, I do take my hat off to each and every one of them and say “Thanks for making Montrose Regional Health the fantastic facility it is.”