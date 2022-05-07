History of conservative values
A couple of our frequent contributors like to praise their superior “conservative values” while offering little more than ridicule of their political opponents in their letters.
I thought it would be educational to offer a glimpse of what America would be like if their conservative values were still accepted today.
For example, conservatives approved of Black slavery. “God created the Negro to be especially suited for slavery,” was a frequently expressed sentiment by slavery’s supporters. After the South lost the war conservative white supremacists instituted cruel racial segregation policies that contradicted their Christian values.
Conservatives were violently opposed to the right of workers to organize and bargain collectively for better working conditions. They vehemently opposed workers’ safety laws and regulations, believing that these violated the rights of business owners and managers. As a result, many thousands of miners and workers were killed and maimed every year.
Conservative college deans and employers discriminated against Black applicants, creating deep economic and social damage.
Conservatives were very opposed to giving women the right to vote. “Women’s brains are smaller, making them unqualified for making political decisions,” was a frequent claim. No doubt conservative brains had to be smaller to believe such nonsense.
Conservative state legislatures outlawed interracial marriage, laws that continued to be enforced well into the 20th century.
Conservatives despised the new social security program begun in 1935, calling it communistic, and tried to have the Supreme Court declare it unconstitutional.
Conservatives opposed integrating the armed forces and the professional sports leagues.
Conservative state legislatures passed laws banning the sale and use of contraceptives, even in the privacy of your own home.
“More guns will make us safer” is a conservative mantra. As proof, Texas has one of the highest gun ownership percent in the world, and also one of the highest violent crime rates in the developed world.
I’m sure my letter will cause violent attacks of bilious apoplexy among our conservative readers, who will claim that it is all fake news. Fortunately, your medical bills will be paid for by Medicare, a Democratic program!
Al Read
Montrose
Unintended consequences
Now that is it evident that the Supreme Court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade, it is time to look at some of the real ramifications of such a decision. Many pro-lifers think this is a good decision. Perhaps not.
Several states are enacting anti-abortion laws that make no exceptions for rape, incest, or for saving the life of the mother. Why does the state need to compel a rape victim to carry the child of the rapist? Why does the state need to compel a victim of incest to carry the child to term? What about the poor woman who may now die in childbirth because the state says “no exception”?
Unwanted children are often abused. I recently heard of a one-month-old who was covered in cigarette burns, and had a broken femur.
The child will never be normal, and now is a ward of the state. Furthermore, unwanted children are often left unsupervised and left to their own devices. Quite often they turn to crime and drugs when they get older, and many join gangs just for a sense of belonging. All of this leads to increased crime, and places an unnecessary burden on our society.
Another consequence is the denial of opportunity. For instance, a young woman who is planning on attending college finds out she is pregnant. Now she must carry the child to term, and then support it. Her dreams of college and a career are over. Chances are good she will be forced to go on welfare to support herself and her child. Who pays for that? We do as a society, in many ways.
What about the family who finds out their child will be severely deformed and will always require medical attention? Now the child must be carried to term and cared for by the parents, perhaps for the rest of their lives. Is it fair to impose such a burden on a family? If the medical bills are too high, bankruptcy is a real possibility. Again, we as a society must pick up the tab.
The real point is that many who call themselves “pro-life” are in reality just “pro-birth.” Once a child is born, do they really care about what happens to it? These same people are against welfare and claim to be against crime while in reality their position leads to increased welfare and crime. How many of them have adopted an unwanted child, mentored one, or contribute to organizations that support unwanted children?
I agree with what Bill Clinton said many years ago, that “Abortion should be accessible, safe, and exceedingly rare.” No one has the right to judge another’s actions unless they have walked in that person’s shoes, and considered all of the consequences.
Ron Sobieck
Montrose
How about meaningful options?
Republicans are concerned with the embryo and fetus in the womb, but once the baby is born, the young mother and child are on their own.
Many abortions are women in lower social economic classes. Would these women get prenatal care to ensure a safe and healthy child? And once the baby is born, does their employer offer maternity leave?
I’m guessing not, the United States, Papua New Guinea and a couple other countries in the United Nations are the only ones to not mandate family leave!
Republicans and a couple of so-called Democrats refuse to pass a mandated family leave law. How many young families can afford to go without a salary for six to 12 to 20 weeks? Can you remember how exhausting a new baby is and to think you have to go back to work at six weeks? Then what happens to the child? Are Republicans willing to subsidize good, safe child care? Try even finding affordable child care.
Then as these young often single mothers have to work hard to support their families, these children can often find themselves on the wrong side of the law.
Even though this country has the highest prison rate, it is true that when abortion became legal almost 50 years ago, decades later the crime rate did drop. So basically the thought is to help these children when they are young to succeed or pay for their incarceration years later.
No woman on the planet takes lightly an unplanned pregnancy and her options: to carry the baby to term, adoption or abortion, but I believe we need to focus more on contraception, education and support for these women, not take away their options.
Lesley Hallenborg
Montrose