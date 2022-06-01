Dem party leadership supports unfettered abortion
Several recent writers (Sobieck, Hallenborg, Jones) have made valid comments regarding the need to do more for young mothers. While I don’t agree that abortion must be an option because of the difficulty of raising a child, I think they bring up pertinent issues needing real solutions.
Most Americans want abortion restricted to the first trimester (12 weeks), while only 28% support allowing abortion in the second trimester, and only 13% in the third. Most European countries limit abortions to fifteen weeks gestation or earlier.
Here’s the problem: the radicals in charge of today’s Democratic party have increasingly embraced unfettered abortion far beyond what even their own party members support. Schumer’s recent abortion bill would have permitted abortion at any point during a pregnancy right up until birth, demolished parental notification laws, and even wiped-out conscience protections which allow doctors to abstain from performing abortions if they have a moral objection.
These radicals no longer want to frame abortion as a solemn, unfortunate event, but as something to be outright celebrated. They don’t want a woman to describe her abortion as “the most difficult decision I ever made” because that implies a debate about whether the “fetus” (baby) should live. The abortion industry doesn’t want anyone to imply that abortion is a moral issue at all – that the “fetus” is really a unique life within the woman. Today’s radical Democratic party is perfectly content with having draconian abortion policies more in line with China than anything in the West. They went from “safe, rare, and legal” to totally unlimited abortion — and redefining that as a virtuous and morally neutral act.
Democrats have to ask themselves why their party is so protective of unlimited abortion. When you think about it, abortion extremism is no different from everything else they are doing that is contrary to the beliefs of the majority of party members. Independent thinking Democrats have to get to the point where they realize that absolutely everything Biden has done thus far is contrary to the interests of every working-class American citizen. If and when that occurs, we can have some constructive bipartisan conversations about how to improve issues like giving young mothers the support they need to survive. Meanwhile, Biden and his handlers are too busy intentionally creating chaos to be concerned about baby formula shortages or affordable child care.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Family Values Republicans
Voters should remember 192 so-called Family Values Republicans voted against supplying more baby formula.
Carl Heck
Aspen
We can’t afford the entertainment factor
Face it folks, we have given Lauren Boebert almost two years to deliver for the 3rd District of Colorado. So far we have gotten nothing except politics as performance art. She has failed to bring any bills to vote, merely tagging onto the work of colleagues while attempting to take the credit.
Ms. Boebert has repeatedly shown her callousness multiple times, most recently with her no votes on the Access to Baby Formula bills. This on top of her heartless votes against veterans, her no votes on the National Defense Authorization Act which included pay raises and parental leave for service members and the Honoring OUR PACT Act to support vets dying from exposure to toxic burn pits. She shamelessly says she supports vets but her record doesn’t reflect it.
We cannot fall for the entertainment factor Ms. Boebert loves to provide us with a second time around.
Pamela Rule
Montrose
Best wishes for Anna Lynn
I was saddened to learn that reporter Anna Lynn Winfrey is moving on from the Montrose Daily Press. Her hard work and dedicated pursuit of local stories have made a real difference for the paper, and her excellent style and attention to detail have ensured that her writing is a pleasure to read. We wish her the best in her future career!
Caitlin Switzer
Montrose