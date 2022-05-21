Be careful who you vote for
Be prepared for the Colorado primary next month. Don’t vote for a candidate just because he/she is running under your party.
I made that mistake when I moved here in 2018. I wrongly assumed that since the Western Slope was a conservative area, the Republicans would be “real” Republicans. Today, many Republicans don’t support their party’s tenets (tinyurl.com/yck). Also, many Democrats differ profusely from my grandparents’ Democratic party.
Don Coram is running for the House seat in the 3rd Congressional District. He’s served as a state senator, but I’m concerned. Many bills he’s sponsored/supported have not reflected the party’s tenets. One example is explained later. I have printed out several bills he supported in 2019-2021 from the Colorado state legislature website. Also, I have checked his voting record at tinyurl.com/yc3pc3h5.
First, when asked about our First and Second Amendment rights, Mr. Coram has made no clear stance. Second, we’re unsure of his stance on Colorado forests and water management; critical for our Western Slope farmers/ranchers’ survival (not to mention ours).
Coram’s proud he reaches across the aisle; however, it seems as though he is on the other side of the aisle, reflected in the legislation he’s supported. He stated, “the ‘R’ next to my name doesn’t stand for Republican,” and he’s “proud of sponsoring Democratic legislation” (spoken at the September 2021 Montrose Central Committee).
His record reveals his true loyalties. He supported over 80% of Democratic legislation (again, check the website mentioned above), made false statements about Colorado Christian University’s support of SB19-1032 on sex education (I verified this myself with the university and have email interchanges with Mr. Coram), and made false remarks about Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard at the Montrose GOP Central Committee last fall.
He paid approximately $40,000 to contract petitioners to get ballot signatures, which is public information. Apparently, he no longer believes the party supports him. Why didn’t he show up at the caucus? What does the “R” really stand for?
Leah Vandersluis
Montrose
Watson for DMEA
Since Ken Watson was appointed to the DMEA Board in 2018, I believe he has served with integrity. I support his re-election to the District 4 seat as I believe he has the board experience, local understanding and forethought to continue to guide DMEA in the right direction over the course of his next term. Steady and thoughtful leadership in the energy sector is more important than ever given national and international pressures on energy markets.
It’s very important we have DMEA Board members who not only have experience, but who are also able to make decisions grounded in the reality of our local economy. Ken has the financial understanding and chops gained during his 25 years of experience in various local businesses to continue to help guarantee the fiscal viability and responsibility of our local energy co-op.
Moreover, I believe Ken understands the importance of maintain affordable energy prices while looking to the future of energy generation and transmission to ensure that our community continues to have a reliable, economically viable and sustainable energy provider that is properly prepared for the future.
Co-op members should look out for their ballots and make sure they return them – few things are more important than our local energy infrastructure, this is your chance to have a say.
Sarah Fishering
Montrose
SCOTUS rulings contradictory, extreme
The leaked draft of the Dobbs decision rescinding federal abortion rights indicates that most justices favor originalism. Alito asserts because abortion was not explicitly enumerated as a right and was
customarily prohibited in 1789, that this court can justify revoking women’s rights by reversing Roe, law for the past 50 years, by ignoring modern medicine and 200 plus years of judicial precedent, stare decisis.
Women couldn’t even vote in 1789, many died in childbirth and all babies delivered prematurely died. The Constitution has survived since 1789 by being recognized as an imperfect document that couldn’t predict future circumstances.
By the same originalist thinking the Second Amendment would necessarily embrace gun control legislation. In 1789, firearms consisted of single-shot muzzle loading flintlocks and muskets; open carry was strictly limited, and private citizens, members of militias, were required to register their personal firearms. Weapons couldn’t be stored loaded and weren’t ready to fire by just squeezing a trigger. The Constitution doesn’t enumerate cartridge firearms, revolvers, high capacity magazines, semi automatic or automatic firearms, Glocks, AR-15s, etc. which are compact, lightweight, inexpensive and mass-produced.
However, I expect that the same so-called conservative justices will change their argument, contending that these are modern times; technology has evolved; that modern firearms have become an integral part of life for private citizens who are free to make their personal unfettered, self defense choices.
The proliferation of firearms has seen the USA becoming, by far, the country with most firearms-related problems. Firearms being a leading causes of death; the biggest contributor to violent crime; a leading means for suicide; the enabler of increasingly frequent murders and horrible daily mass shootings. Gun violence can’t be construed as pro life!
Only a misogynist, activist judiciary legislating from the bench could make such contradictory, extreme political rulings!
Clay Goldberg
Montrose
End media in politics
Media in politics has its pros and cons. Personally I think that media in politics is not a good thing to have. Media in politics causes a lot of problems for everyone around the world and I think it is time to put an end to it.
Peyton Aldrich
Montrose
Time for some editorial discretion
I might be a masochist. I get a lot of enjoyment out of reading the vitriolic screeds that some of our more prolific writers submit to the editor. The bar for legitimate political discourse in this town might as well be underground. Nowhere is this more prevalent than in the endless attempts to relitigate the former guy’s Big Lie.
Proponents of the Lie have an advantage in the rhetorical game: there’s always an obscure, unverifiable story out there that proves the conspiracy. Just look harder. Did you hear about the guy in Wisconsin who dumped a bag full of ballots into a ballot box? Of course you didn’t; I just made that up.
The Press would do best to stop breathing oxygen to a conspiracy theory that is having a cognizable negative effect on our democracy, but in lieu of that, maybe exercise some editorial discretion?
Nick Kreider
Montrose