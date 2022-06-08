It’s really quite simple
It’s really quite simple. The right of the people to keep and bear arms is based upon the necessity of a well-regulated militia to the security of a free state.
It hardly seems that an 18-year-old bearing an AR-15 assault rifle and several hundred rounds of ammunition to an elementary school is securing a free state. Surely, 19 young students and two students do not constitute a danger to society.
Allowing the sale and use of such a weapon to so mutilate victims, some of whom could not be identified except through DNA tests, is abhorrent and is not characteristic of any kind of civilization. It is past time for effective an strong gun-control measures, rather than hearts and prayers.
Paul Oslund
Montrose
Pay attention to your sources
I believe that everyone’s voice should be heard. I also believe everyone’s voice should be as informed and accurate as possible. This means researching a topic but also researching the source of the information, especially of you wish to cite the source.
There are two organizations which are often confused.
The American Academy of Pediatrics was founded in 1930 and is the leading authority on pediatric health care.
The American College of Pediatricians was formed in 2002, had 500 member physicians in 2016 and 150 members in 2005. The article quoted recently in a letter to the editor that “life begins at conception” was published by this second group in 2004. This group has a founding principle of “the sanctity of life from conception.”
This organization is not the recognized authority on pediatrics in America.
It is important to understand your sources and their agendas!
Teri Hauser
Montrose
Boebert’s water knowledge is lacking
This past Memorial Day, my son, grandchildren and I stood at the gravesite of my ancestors. Six generations of Western Slope heritage began from homesteading efforts in Hotchkiss, Austin and Delta. I shared my grandparents’ story of how Peach Valley really did have peaches instead of being a desert.
Whenever asked how did that happen, the answer is simple. In Colorado, “just because one owns land next to a stream does not by itself mean they have a right to use water from that stream.”
Obviously, Colorado cannot survive without water, but the rivers and streams necessary for people, agriculture, recreation, commerce and the environment are under attack as never before; but due to the 1922 Law of the River, there are limited things we can do.
In 2013, Gov. John Hickenlooper signed an executive order assigning the Colorado Water Conservation Board to come up with a plan to provide the necessary water to sustain this state. Western slope has been heavily involved as greatly affected.
I would think that my congressional representative Lauren Boebert would know all this and had joined the fight instead of stating in the first debate, “I’ll need to investigate.” This is a very important bipartisan issue. Water demands don’t care what party one is. Don Coram fights for all.
This has made me thirsty. Thanks, Don Coram, for helping me get a drink of water.
Norman K. Smith
Montrose
Electing Boebert was a mistake
As Stephen Woody aptly reminded us, ballots are going out next week in the 3rd District Congressional election. Mr. Woody, as we all know, has Montrose and the 3rd District’s best interest at heart and can be counted on for an honest assessment of a situation.
The problem for Montrose and the Western Slope is Lauren Boebert. How she won two years ago is anyone’s guess, but she was a different sort of candidate, which may have captured some interest.
In the cold light of day however, Ms. Boebert has failed in every possible way in effectively representing Montrose and the Western Slope. In truth, she is a joke in Congress, which in turn makes the 3rd Congressional District a joke also. Our needs and priorities are not being taken seriously due to the individual we have put forward to represent us.
A huge mistake was made in electing Lauren Boebert in the last Congressional election. We have a chance to make things right on that count now. Ms. Boebert has no honor, no moral code, and no dignity left after a disastrous term representing Montrose and the Western Slope. The only thing she does consistently is to cast the Western Slope in the worst possible light literally every time she opens her mouth. She represents herself and her own personal interests, not those of her constituents. She has not earned the privilege of serving another term in Congress representing the 3rd Congressional District.
Mark Deskin
Montrose
Reaching across the aisle?
If elected there is no doubt that Don Coram would conduct himself as a gentleman as opposed to Lauren Boebert who is frequently vicious, hateful, and an embarrassment to Colorado. However the bar is set very low, and I wonder if those who changed their voter affiliation in order to vote for Coram in the primary are aware of past comments Coram has made and the manner in which he has voted.
Although Coram has received a school bus safety award and boasted of his efforts to reduce suicides I question his sincerity in keeping our youth safe when he votes against a bill requiring safe storage of guns. He has voted no on the following gun safety measures:
HB21-1106, Safe Storage: NO
HB21-1255, DV Relinquishment: NO
HB21-1298, Expanded Background Checks: NO
HB21—1299, Office of Gun Violence Prevention: NO
SB21-078, Reporting Lost and Stolen Guns: NO
SB21-256, Local Regulation of Firearms:NO
At a candidate’s forum in Montrose on Oct. 15, 2018 Coram was asked if he supported a ban on bump stocks that had been used in the Las Vegas shooting in which 60 were killed and more than 400 injured. He said he did not support a ban.
At the same forum candidates were asked about climate change. Coram’s opponent Guinn Unger answered the question intelligently using data while Coram’s only response was to tell a foolish joke about the Anasazi leaving the Four Corners, the point of which was to tell those in attendance that he didn’t think man had a role in creating climate change.
Coram has a reputation of working across the aisle. However is this the case with major issues such as gun control and climate change? Voters need to hold Coram accountable and find out what his current views are on these issues.
Dave Ryan
Montrose