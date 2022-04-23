Unaffiliated voters ‘dodge bullet’ with judge’s rulingUnaffiliated voters in Colorado just dodged a bullet. A group of Republicans recently filed a lawsuit (PARABLE vs. Griswold) in federal court to block us from voting in the upcoming Republican primary. The lawsuit was led by Ron Hanks who is running for U.S. Senate. The lead attorney was former Trump attorney John Eastman. After numerous amicus briefs and hours of testimony, the judge dismissed the case.
Unaffiliated voters have had the right to vote in Colorado’s taxpayer funded primaries since 2017. However, the parties also have the right to opt out of the primary and, instead, hold an assembly where only party members choose their candidates. The Republican party voted overwhelmingly NOT to opt out of the 2022 primary.
The lawsuit alleged that the unaffiliated voting in the primaries is “party raiding.” Unaffiliated voters have nothing do with selecting the candidates who are on the primary ballots. We are simply voting between those candidates who were chosen by the party.
Unaffiliated voters significantly outnumber both Republicans and Democrats in Colorado. Since December, the number of unaffiliated voters in District 3 has increased by over 9,500 and by almost 60,000 statewide, while both parties have actually lost voters. Our vote matters.
By voting in the Republican primary, we can help moderate Republicans nominate Don Coram to represent District 3 and send Lauren Boebert packin’ back to Shooters. We can also help keep (indicted) Mesa Country Clerk Tina Peters off the ballot for Secretary of State. Don’t forget Hanks, the U.S. Senate candidate who sued to block us from voting.
The federal court preserved the rights of Colorado’s unaffiliated to vote in the primaries. Let’s come out in force in June.
Brenda Freeburn
Gunnison
Democrats are hijacking primary to boost CoramAmen to Ed Henrie’s recent letters to the MDP! Having just returned from the Republican Assembly in Colorado Springs, I can verify the sentiments of Henrie and the majority of state Republicans regarding Lauren Boebert and Don Coram.
Boebert received prolonged standing ovations when she spoke in support of conservative values. Where was Don Coram? Lacking the courage to publicly face Boebert, or the majority of statewide Republicans, he was nowhere to be seen. Rather than participate in an open assembly of 4,000 statewide Republicans to choose who will be on our primary ballot in June, he is relying on Democrats to help him get on the ballot and replace Boebert as the Republican candidate for the November election.
This is because of Colorado’s open primary law which allows anyone to vote in the primary of any political party. This law is absurd when viewed from the perspective of honestly allowing the members of a political party to choose their own candidates. There is no logically honest reason for allowing Democrats to vote in a Republican primary or vice-versa.
However, if a person like Coram, who cannot garner enough support from the majority of Republicans, wants to get on the ballot, he can gather the measly 1,563 petition votes he submitted and get on the ballot anyway. Then with the open primary law, Democrats can invade the Republican primary and help chose Coram as the Republican candidate for the November election.
Why would they do this? Because Coram will be the weaker candidate to oppose whoever the Democrats chose to represent their party in November. Even if RINO Coram were able to win in November, the Democrats would still be better off because he will vote with them on many crucial issues — thankfully, something that Boebert will not do.
Michael Martin
Montrose
Editor’s note: Coram submitted 1,953 signatures and of these, 1,563 were validated.
Is this what we want?After going to a gym in Montrose and seeing customers with T-shirts reading “Let’s Go Brandon” in addition to cars in Montrose plastered with the sloganI, I read with dismay that Republican candidate Dave Williams is suing our Secretary of State so he can be known on the Colorado congressional primary ballot as Dave “Let’s Go Brandon” Williams.
Williams even has the audacity to say, “that’s who I am.”
This is an example of the far right extremism that has taken over the Republican party or is on the verge of doing so. If this extremism prevails and takes over the party and our country, our decency will be a thing of the past.
Is there no concern for the example we are setting for our youth? Is this really the kind of country we want to live in?
Dave Ryan
Montrose