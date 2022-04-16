Where does Don Coram stand on the issues?The April 13 Montrose Daily Press article is another confirmation that Don Coram doesn’t want voters to know where he really stands on issues.
I gave him an opportunity to explain where he stands on issues by sending him a letter with 20-plus questions. When he didn’t reply, I published those questions in the MDP, DCI and Montrose Mirror.
He missed another great opportunity to talk about his positions at the Montrose Republican caucus, but chose not to attend. He also declined to respond to requests from the Political Courage Test to inform voters. His comments in the current article also give no clue where he stands on issues of national importance.
How can he say that he wants to “talk about the policies and issues,” when he repeatedly refuses every opportunity to do so? Is he too busy criticizing Republicans to be concerned about Biden’s tyranny? What would he do to secure our southern border? What would he do to reverse Biden’s destruction of our domestic oil production? What would he do to counter Biden creating the worst inflation in 40 years? Where does he stand on gun-control? Pro-life issues? Nobody knows.
We do know that he opposed Colorado House bill 1273, which would have prohibited males identifying as females from participating in girls’ sports. I asked him to clarify whether people objecting to that are, as he said, “judging someone because of their sexual orientation …. “? Coram was quoted in a prior MDP article referring to the Jan. 6 (2021) Washington demonstration as an “insurrection.” I asked him if he agrees with Democrats’ attempts to portray that as a murderous insurrection?
I also told him that his comments on the 2020 election led me to believe that he agrees with the MDP that anyone believing there was widespread election fraud was a nut conspiracy theorist.
We all know where Lauren Boebert stands on everything, but have no clue where Don Coram stands on anything. So far, his only claim to fame is that he plays nicely with Democrats. It appears that he has little support from his own local Republican Party and had to get on the ballot through a very expensive petition process. From the information I have, and without any answers from Coram, I can only conclude he shares none of my conservative values, and is doing everything possible to hide that fact. Just like a Democrat.