Character
I’ve been taught that having a good character is extremely important. That one’s character is how others judge what kind of person you are. “Character is destiny,” said Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher.
When someone repeatedly expresses character traits of bullying, demeaning, cruelty, vengefulness and lack of empathy, that would seem to be bad character expression.
Seared into my memory is the vision of, at the time, our president-to-be mocking a handicapped reporter; our president tossing paper towel rolls out to a crowd of Puerto Rican/American citizens whose island has just been devastated by a hurricane; seeing children taken from their parents and put in “cages” at the U.S./Mexican corder and a baby, whose Hispanic parents had been murdered along with 20 other Hispanics at an El Paso Walmart, being brought back to the hospital where First Lady, Melania, smilingly held this baby. And by her side was the president, with a big grin on his face, displaying a thumbs up!
I remember, too, when Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified at the impeachment inquiry telling that his father expressed concern over his son testifying. Vindman replied to his dad, “Do not worry. This is America. Here right matters.” Later, Colonel Alexander was fired from his National Security Council position at the White House. Also, his twin brother, who hasn’t testified, was dismissed at the same time. On another note, I recall numerous instances of unflattering names the president made up for people he did not like and whose “nicknames” were frequently mentioned. One derogatory name I remember was “Horseface.”
I sometimes feel I must be living on a different planet than Earth where the Founding Fathers once risked being hanged as they struggled to break away from being ruled by the king of England, and as they stood up for the ideals that formed our American democracy.
For goodness sake, vote, but please consider what character traits are intolerable to have in the president of this great nation. How do you think John McCain and Abraham Lincoln would have voted in the upcoming election?
Linda Copley
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.